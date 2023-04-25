“Good to see hockey going to different districts of Mizoram,” said Lalremsiami, striker of India women’s team

~ With over 100 international caps, Mizoram’s first Olympic hockey player says she’s happy more young people from her state are taking up the sport ~

Bangalore, April 24, 2023: Hockey India’s latest initiative to engage various districts across the country through their ‘Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan’ program has seen several takers in Mizoram, where young players are rapidly rising up the ranks.

Giving a perspective on the development in her home state, India’s charismatic striker Lalremsiami said: “When I started the sport about eight-nine years ago, there were fewer players taking up hockey because there was more focus on football. I got into the national program after being selected for the National Hockey Academy in New Delhi. But now many more players from distant districts are coming to the state as the state association is actively organizing camps and local events.”

The top star also commended her state’s Junior Women’s Team for taking the silver medal at the 1st Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship 2023 Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand for the Hockey Association of Odisha who finished 3rd. Hockey Mizoram qualified for the finals of the 2023 1st Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship where they lost to Hockey Jharkhand 2-2 (2-1 SO), after finishing second in Pool A with four wins out of five matches.

“We are all extremely proud of our Junior Team for their outstanding performance in the inaugural Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship 2023. Their commitment, hard work and team spirit were truly admirable and inspired us all, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them on a job well done!”

Siami, as she is affectionately called by her teammates, hails from Kolasib – a village about 80 kilometers from Aizawl, Mizoram. She was selected in 2016 for a state-run program in Thenzawl. Her career took off when she was picked as a trainee at the National Hockey Academy in New Delhi where she honed her skills and found a breakthrough when she was picked for the U.-18 Junior Indian team that won the U.S. in 2016. -18 Junior Asia Cup played. She then became the only player from Mizoram to play for India at the 2018 Asian Games where India won a silver medal. In 2021, she then became the first from the state to participate in the prestigious 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the Indian women’s team finished fourth and won the heart of the country with their gritty performance.

“I feel very proud and happy to see more players from the Northeast coming to the junior camps. Many young people now feel they can make a career out of hockey which will help them to have a financially stable life for themselves and their family. ,” added the offensive forward, who also serves as halfback.

Speaking about her meteoric rise in India women’s squad, Siami said, “It has been an amazing journey so far. I never thought I would play more than 100 games for India in my career so quickly. I still have a long way to go and it was great to be a part of the new era of India women’s hockey team where we are doing well in top international tournaments,” she said.

Next, the team will try to further improve their performance at the Asian Games in China. In 2018 the team finished their campaign with a silver medal and in 2014 they won a bronze medal. “In 2018 we narrowly lost the Final to Japan. As youngsters some of us were quite happy to win a silver medal, but now looking back I feel we came so close to a historic gold medal. Our goal this time is to win gold and qualify for the Olympic Games for the third time in a row,” said Siami.

The Indian women’s team is currently based in SAI, Bengaluru for the National Coaching Camp