Sports
World Table Tennis announces extension of partnership with China Gold
World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has announced the extension of its partnership with state-owned jewelery company China Gold for the 2023 season.
Following the extension, the Chinese company will continue to gain brand exposure, ticketing and hospitality opportunities, and fan engagement at select WTT events held in China. This also includes the two WTT championship events to be held this month in Xinxiang and Macao, as well as other events in the next half of this year.
Matt Pound, CEO of World Table Tennis said, We are pleased to announce the renewal of our successful partnership with China Gold. Their unwavering support has been invaluable to World Table Tennis and our sport, and we are excited to continue our partnership. We sincerely thank China Gold for their continued cooperation and look forward to achieving even greater success together in the years to come.”
The China Gold Representative said, The strategic cooperation with WTT is an important embodiment of China Gold’s breakthrough in traditional circles and international vision, and we are pleased that more and more young people love table tennis and pay attention to sports events. As an innovator and leader in the gold and jewelry industry, China Gold has actively sought cross-border cooperation, hoping to promote health culture and sportsmanship through strategic cooperation with WTT, while embellishing consumers’ better lives with more and better gold jewelry products.”
China Gold, commonly known as China National Gold Group, is an all-Chinese gold company. Mining and refining of gold, silver, copper and molybdenum are among the major occupations. The company’s current headquarters is in Beijing, China.
|
Sources
2/ https://sportsmintmedia.com/world-table-tennis-announces-partnership-extension-with-china-gold/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BBC offered to sign up YouTuber KSI for new entertainment show ‘in doubt’ about racial slurs
- World Table Tennis announces extension of partnership with China Gold
- Zendaya’s Coachella 2023 dress and thigh high boots are on fire
- Google Cloud Announces Security-Focused Generative AI Platform
- The commission dismissed most of the objections as New Brunswick’s new electoral map was finalized
- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake destroyed a hospital and sent people running to higher ground in Indonesia
- Imran reiterates his position for the elections and warns of destruction in case of delay – Pakistan
- Trump News Today: Civil rape trial of Donald Trumps and Jean Carroll begins in New York
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate first-ever medical college in Silvassa and hold roadshow in Daman
- The inspiring journey of cinematographer Tanveer Mir
- Nordic Capital acquires majority stake in medical technology company corpuls
- A new study was launched to assess the levels of antimicrobial resistance in healthy people