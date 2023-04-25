World Table Tennis announces extension of partnership with China Gold

World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has announced the extension of its partnership with state-owned jewelery company China Gold for the 2023 season.

Following the extension, the Chinese company will continue to gain brand exposure, ticketing and hospitality opportunities, and fan engagement at select WTT events held in China. This also includes the two WTT championship events to be held this month in Xinxiang and Macao, as well as other events in the next half of this year.

Matt Pound, CEO of World Table Tennis said, We are pleased to announce the renewal of our successful partnership with China Gold. Their unwavering support has been invaluable to World Table Tennis and our sport, and we are excited to continue our partnership. We sincerely thank China Gold for their continued cooperation and look forward to achieving even greater success together in the years to come.”

The China Gold Representative said, The strategic cooperation with WTT is an important embodiment of China Gold’s breakthrough in traditional circles and international vision, and we are pleased that more and more young people love table tennis and pay attention to sports events. As an innovator and leader in the gold and jewelry industry, China Gold has actively sought cross-border cooperation, hoping to promote health culture and sportsmanship through strategic cooperation with WTT, while embellishing consumers’ better lives with more and better gold jewelry products.”

China Gold, commonly known as China National Gold Group, is an all-Chinese gold company. Mining and refining of gold, silver, copper and molybdenum are among the major occupations. The company’s current headquarters is in Beijing, China.