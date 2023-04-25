MGOLF uses a strong second round to climb into seventh place in the Big 12 Championship

Drew Wrightsons

second round 65 moved Baylor men’s golf to seventh after two rounds of the Big 12 Championship on Monday at Prairie Dunes Golf Club.

The best round of Wrightson’s career tied a program record for the lowest round in Big 12 Championship history, putting him in a tie for sixth with 36 holes remaining. Oklahoma State’s Jonas Baumgartner is the overnight individual leader after a 9-under 131.

Baylor’s 22-over 582 finished the day two shots behind West Virginia and within six shots of fourth-place TCU. Oklahoma is the only team under par after a 6-under 554, 12 shots better than second-place Oklahoma State.

First round

Opening on the back nine, Johnny Keefer made a pair of bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14 before a double bogey on No. 17 returned him to 4-over in the round. He drove the green on the par-4 18th and converted the eagle putt to get a few strokes back and make the turn with a 2-over 37. The senior carded a few more bogeys on numbers 2 and 5 , but added a finale. birdie at No. 7 to fall below batting average for the round.

Drew Wrightson shot a 6-over 76 in the first round. He bogeyed four of his first six holes before steadying the ship with four straight pars that extended into his second nine. Bogeys on No. 2 and 4 surrounded his only birdie of the round on No. 3, and he added a final bogey on No. 7 to cap off his 76.

Tyler Isenhart also a 6-over 76 card on Monday morning. After an opening birdie on No. 10, the senior made three consecutive double bogeys on Nos. 11, 12 and 13. He recovered with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 to cap off his front nine at 2- about. On the second nine, he started bogeys on No. 1 and 2 and added another double bogey on No. 5. His team-leading fifth birdie came on No. 7, but was followed by another bogey on No. 8 to round the round to close. .

Luke Dossey shot a 7-over 77 into the wind Monday morning. He made bogeys on Nos. 11, 13 and 15 to shoot a 3-over 38 on his outside nine. A double bogey at No. 1 started his second nine and was followed by a bogey at No. 2. The senior played his next five holes at 2-under par, marked by an eagle at No. 7, but finished with a bogey on No. 8 and a double bogey at No. 9.

Zach Heffernan also shot a 7-over-77 in the first round. He started with a pair of bogeys on numbers 10 and 11, but finished the front nine strong with a birdie on number 18 for an 1-over 36. The sophomore played the first five holes of the back nine at six-over with bogeys on Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 5, around a double bogey on No. 3. Heffernan carded another birdie on No. 6, but closed with a bogey on No. 9 for a 6-over second nine.

Round two

After an early birdie at number 3, Wrightson played his next four holes at 4-under with birdies at number 5 and 7 around a number 6 eagle. He returned a stroke with a bogey at number 8, but he still went out with a 4-under 31. After a bogey to start his inside half, Wrightson got going again with birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 14 to reach six-under par. The sophomore made a double bogey six at No. 16, but finished strong with a birdie at No. 18 to cap off the second-best round of the day.

Keefer also made a jump in the second round, with a second round of 70 to finish tied for 13th place. The San Antonio native got off to a steady start with pars from six consecutive pairs before carding his first birdie of the round at No. 7 and making the turn at 1-under. He bogeyed three of his first six holes on the back nine to fall back to 2-over, but finished with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to tie again for the round.

Heffernan improved five shots from his opening round with a second round of 72. After an opening birdie, the sophomore made a double bogey at No. 2 to fall back to 1-over. He finished the front nine with a pair of birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 around a No. 7 bogey. Heffernan made two more bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12, but finished with six pairs in a row to finish on a tied for 31st place.st.

Isenhart tied for 31st placest with Heffernan following a second-round 73. The Chicago, Illinois, birdie at No. 3, but finished off the front nine with three-straight bogeys for a 2-over 37. Five-straight pars opened Isenhart’s inside nine before a bogey at No. 15. He got back with a birdie at No. 17, but bogeyed the 18e to complete his round.

Dossey shot a six-over 76 to finish tied for 43rded. The senior made four bogeys on the front nine on Nos. 2, 5, 6 and 9 for a 4-over 39. He made another bogey on No. 10 but parred seven of his last eight holes.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor’s second round 280 tied for the third best Big 12 Championship round in program history.

BU’s 22-shot improvement was the biggest in the field. The second highest jump came from WVU, who improved by 18 shots.

Drew Wrightsons second round 65 is the lowest second round in the Big 12 Championship in program history.

Johnny Keefer has now played 8 of his last 9 rounds on par or better.

STAT OF THE DAY

Drew Wrightson tied Jamie McLeary’s 2002 record for lowest Big 12 Championship round in program history.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears will play Kansas in the third round tomorrow, teeing off at No. 10 at 8:22 a.m. Full links, stats and scores are available at Golfstat.com.

