Sports
Otsego tennis beats SHS
The busy spring for the Sturgis tennis team continued on Monday.
The Trojans welcomed Otsego, but went down 7-1 against the visiting Bulldogs.
The only victory of the night went to Gracie Perry in the fourth singles. She defeated Otsegos Annaliese Podewell 6-1, 6-2.
Rylee Carver was turned upside down on the first singles, 6-0 and 6-2, by Aly Aldrich. Emily Schuller also dropped her match in the second singles, 6-0 and 6-1, while Karoliina Moksi defeated Tess Scheske in the third singles, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Otsego’s Anna Moore and Sydney Grile secured a 6-1, 6-0 win over the top Sturgis team of Johanna Rooyakkers and Madison Golden. Second doubles saw Sophie Maxwell and Sydney Holland defeat the Sturgis team of Ava Stewart and Katherine Steele by a score of 6-2, 6-0. The third doubles team of Sidney Morris and Ellie Korringa won 6-3 and 6-1 against Rosa Soto and Bella Currier. In the fourth doubles match, the Sturgis team of Chloe Clark and Lauren Whitehead fell to Madison Uramkin and Cierra Swope 6-2, 6-2.
On Saturday, the Trojans hosted a quad game with Edwardsburg, Hillsdale and Portage Northern in town. Before tennis was played, SHS head coach Andy Phillips spoke to the crowd about the importance of former Sturgis head coach Budd Munson and his impact on local tennis.
A bench and plaque with Munson’s name on it, including his record of 311 wins and only 15 defeats, will be installed at Augspurger Courts at a later date. A handful of courts are also named after Munson. Phillips said at a later date that the boys’ tennis team will memorialize Harley Pierce on the courts.
In tennis action, Edwardsburg won the quad by 13 points. Sturgis was second with 11, followed by Portage Northern with four and Hillsdale with one run.
Carver played two games that day and went 1-1. She defeated Grace Terpening of Hillsdale 6-0, 6-0, but lost a game to Allison Wootton 6-1, 6-1.
Schuller won both of her second singles matches. She beat Addison Hoffman of Hillsdale 6-0, 6-1 and Rachel Shneider of Portage Northern 6-3, 6-3.
Scheske only started one game before he was injured.
Perry won both of her matches, beating Izabell Gilbert of Hillsdale and Avery Myers of Portage Northern. Both games were won 6-0, 6-0.
In the first doubles, Rooyakkers and Golden won against Hillsdale 6-2, 6-3 and Portage Northern 6-1, 6-0. In the second doubles match, Steele and Stewart defeated Hillsdale 6–3, 6–0. In the third doubles, Currier and Roso van Hillsdale won 6-0, 6-0 and Portage Northern won 6-1, 6-3.
Whitehead and Clark won their only game, beating Hillsdale 6-1, 6-0.
In junior varsity action on Monday, Sturgis dropped a 5-3 game.
Sturgis won on third basehit, Marlee Smith defeated her opponent with scores of 6-4 and 6-1. Bailey Cates also had a singles victory in the fifth singles, winning 8–4.
Sturgis also won a doubles match. The team of Lexzi Scott and Nghi Ngo won the second double, beating their opponents in an 8-4 match.
Hannah Ritchie dropped her match in the first singles 2-6, 2-6. Kylie Stevens also fell in her second singles match 1-6, 0-6. In the fourth singles match, Arianna Terwedo dropped a 4-6, 2-6 game.
SHS fell on the first doubles with Mikayla Wickey and Natalie Randall dropping a 1-6, 2-6 game; Julieta Sandoval and Piper Sterling fell 5-8 in third doubles match.
Three Rivers defeats Plainwell
The Three Rivers tennis team recorded a 6-2 victory over Plainwell on Monday.
Three Rivers won three of four singles matches that day.
Emily Workman won her second singles match, defeating Ellery Troff 6-3, 6-2. Arabella Mangold also won her third singles match, defeating Brooke Pazderka 6-3, 6-1. Laynie Zabonick also won in the fourth singles, defeating Autumn Gravelyn by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.
The Lady Wildcats also won three of four doubles matches.
The top doubles team of Lily Zabonick and Maggie Gose picked up a win, defeating Drue Fontaine and Grace Carlyle by scores of 6-4 and 6-2. Second doubles saw Logann Chrisman and Lexie Page win their match, it took three sets, but they defeated Jenna Perez and Anna Hall 4-6, 6-3 and 10-8.
Also winning on the day was the third doubles team of Allie Lundquist and Daniela Artank. They defeated Claire Pipkorn and Emerson Rentfrow 7-5, 6-1.
Abigail Lemacks fell on the first basehits to Maggie Zhu in her match with scores of 7-6 (4) and 6-4. Also dropping a game on the day was the fourth doubles team. There Caydence Kinney and Lucy Olson fell to Maria Johnson and Eryn Poel 2-6, 6-3 and 10-6.
Brooklyn Columbia Central defeats Bronson
The Bronson tennis team dropped a 7-1 decision Monday night at Brooklyn Columbia Central. The Lady Vikings’ lone win came at second base.
