Tarleton and Baylor go to the midweek matinee in Waco on Tuesday

The teams: Tarleton Texans (21-16, 6-10 WAC) at Baylor Bears (15-25, 6-12 BIG 12)

Where: Waco, Texas

Stadium: Baylor Ball Park

Day and time: Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT

Streaming Platform: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Tarleton Baseball have had a very successful weekend at home and are looking to take their success on the road in a game against a Power 5 foe Baylor.

The Texans will play the weekday game at Baylor Ballpark before leaving the state again in the regular season for a three-game game at the Seattle U this weekend.

The game is streaming on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can also be heard at this link with Byron Anderson and Ward Whites on the call for Tarleton.

LIKELY STARTING THROTTERS (APRIL 25):

TAR RHP Pierce McElyea (Jr., 21.0 IP, 1-1, 8.57 ERA) vs. BU RHP Jared Matheson (Jr., 20.2 IP, 0-0, 5.23 ERA)

Matchup Notes

Tarleton travels to Waco on Tuesday to take on the Baylor Bears for the second consecutive season and the second all-time meeting between the two universities located just 80 miles apart.

Baylor currently ranks ninth out of nine teams in the Big 12. The top eight teams will advance to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field. Tarleton is ranked 11th out of 13 teams in the WAC. The top eight teams will advance to the WAC Baseball Tournament at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ.

Last season, Baylor defeated Tarleton 8-2 on May 3 at Baylor Ballpark. The Texans were held to just four hits offensively. Illuminator Zane Badmaev pitched 2.0 shutout innings in relief.

Tarleton comes home from a 4-0 week as they beat Wiley College on Wednesday and swept NM State over the weekend for their first WAC sweep of the season and second WAC series win of the season.

Baylor is coming off a 2-2 week where they defeated fellow WAC team Sam Houston 7-6 in Waco on Tuesday and one of three names from Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Quick Hits

Tarleton had a great three-game series vs. NM State when they won the Aggies. As a team, the Texans batted .337 in the three-game series, holding NM State to only .213 at the plate.

Offensively, some Texans stood out over the weekend. Alex Williams batted .500 in three games played with four hits, three runs scored and three walks. Follow Morrison led Tarleton with six hits vs. the Aggies, including his first career home run, a solo shot in game two. Jack Wagner batted .455 with five hits, two triples and a home run to pair with three RBIs.

Looking at the weekend’s top pitching performances, a few names stand out. Day of the hunter picked up his fourth win of the season in game one of the series when he pitched a season-high 7.0 innings tying run, allowing a lone run on five hits. He had four strikeouts and no walks. freshman Reece Elston picked up a 4.0 inning save in game three, his longest outing of the season. Elston gave up one run on four hits and struckout two batters. Zane Badmaev played in back-to-back games, throwing a total of 2.0 scoreless innings and picking up his first save of the season in game two of the series.

Bricklayer Hammonds currently has an eight-game hitting streak. The junior shortstop leads Tarleton with 15 multi-hit games and 50 hits.

Notables

TEAM COMPARISON

TARLETON BAYLOR

battle AVG .306 .268

SLG .480 .398

BB/SU 186/267 177/365

Based on % .416 .360

SB-ATT 88-116 19-36

HR 37 31

2B 72 73

3B 16 11

Runs 304 229

PITCH

ERA 5.55 6.98

WHIP 1.59 1.86

Opponent B/AVG .262 .307

SO/BB 343/192 377/214

HPP 56 45

WP 42 43

WP 42 24

LOOK DEEPER INTO THE NM STATE SERIES

The Texans held NM State to just two runs on two hits in game three and one run on eight hits in game one. The 10 runs allowed to the Aggies in the three-game series were by far the fewest in conference play this season, and second-lowest only to the PVAMU series, where they allowed only four runs.

The Texans have now won five of their last six WAC games as they attempt to qualify for the WAC Tournament.

Mr. TRUSTWORTHY

Bricklayer Hammonds is this season mr. Been reliable for Tarleton. The junior shortstop has started a team-high 34 games out of 37 and hits .350 with a team-high 50 hits and 13 doubles to pair with 33 runs scored. Hammonds leads the team with 15 multi-hit games and is currently on an eight-game hit streak. He had four hits and three RBI in the NM State series.

STEPHENVILLE DUO

Tarleton has two Stephenville HS players on its roster who have impressed this season.

Sophomore outfielder Follow Morrison has started 26 games in left field and leads Tarleton with a .396 batting average. He has 42 hits, 18 runs scored, 16 RBI and is 9-13 on stolen bases. The .396 batting average ranks sixth in the WAC.

Stephenville native and true freshman LHP Reece Elston has made a strong impression of the Texas bullpen so far in 2023. He has a 3.15 ERA. In 11 appearances, the lefty has allowed seven earned runs, 25 strikeouts and 13 walks in 20.0 IP. Opponents hit .230 off him and he has a 2-1 record.

STEP UP IN THE WAC

Tarleton is first in team batting average (.306), slugging (.480), on-base percentage (.416), stolen bases (88), and triples (16). On the pitching side, the Texans are second in opposing batting average (.262), third in ERA (5.55), and fifth in strikeouts (343).

Jack Wagner is first in slugging (.763), third in on-base percentage (.483), fourth in home runs (11) and tied for fifth in the WAC with 42 RBI. Follow Morrison is fourth in batting average (.396). Bricklayer Hammonds ranks eighth with 13 doubles and third with four triples. Kooper Shook leads the WAC with 22 stolen bases.

FACILITY UPGRADES

The Tarleton Baseball Complex underwent a significant facelift in the off-season. The capacity was increased and the complex now seats more than 1,000. A cantilevered roof construction was added and a new press box was installed. This comes after a new turf, lighting and outfield wall were installed ahead of the 2022 season. This scope was phase two for the baseball facility that will be renovated in the coming months.

DIVISION NO LONGER

After playing in the WAC’s Southwest Division in 2022, the conference moved to scrap the divisions for 2023. The Texans will play GCU, NM State, California Baptist, Seattle U, Utah Valley and newcomer UT Arlington this season, teams they didn’t see in 2022.

TRANSFER PORTAL

The Texans added 17 newcomers to the selection via the transfer portal. 10 are from the junior college ranks, while seven are from other four-year universities.

A STORY TO WATCH

Grant Kerry is a newcomer to the 2023 Texas roster after playing the past two seasons at Northwest Nazarene, a D2 school in Idaho. Kerry was born in Hong Kong, his family is from England and he has lived in Kuwait, Australia and the United States. He played his high school prom in Australia before coming to the United States to play for a Boise State baseball program that was revived in 2019 after being inactive since 1980. State officials decided to scrap the baseball program, citing budgetary concerns. Kerry transferred to NNU where he was an All-American and helped lead them to the Division 2 World Series in 2021. Kerry is a utility player who could see time both on first base and in the outfield.

BIG TIME BASEBALL IN STEPHENVILLE

Tarleton will host Oral Roberts (March 14), TCU (April 4), NM State (April 21-23), Grand Canyon (May 5-7), Baylor (May 16), and Sam Houston (May 18). 20) this year at the newly renovated Tarleton Baseball Complex.

PLAY FOR LATE SEASON

The Western Athletic Conference announced that for the 2022-2023 calendar year, Tarleton Athletics are now postseason eligible for all conference postseason events, despite the Texans being in year three of a Division 2 reclassification period. that if the Texans finish in the top eight on the WAC standings they will travel to Mesa, Arizona, to participate in the 2023 WAC Baseball Tournament at Hohokam Stadium.

BROADCAST ABOUT THE GLOBAL LEADER

Part of the latest renovations to the Tarleton Baseball Complex and Tarleton Softball Complex included the ability to meet ESPN standards from multiple camera angles on the broadcast. With that, Tarleton will be streaming select baseball and softball home games of 2023 on ESPN+ for the first time.

BIG FLATS TO THE COWBOY CAPITAL

Redshirt junior utility player Jack Wagner has gained quite a bit of experience at the Division 1 level. He spent four seasons as a member of the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12. Wagner missed last season due to injury and took on a redshirt, but before that he performed well in Lawrence. As a sophomore in 2021, he appeared in 43 games, started 31 and hit .257 with 17 RBI and a .385 on-base percentage. So far in 2023, Wagner has impressed for Tarleton by leading the Texans with 11 home runs, 21 walks, 42 RBI and batting .364. He was slugging .763 with an OPS of 1.246.

NEXT ONE

Tarleton travels to Seattle this weekend for a three-game series at Seattle U.