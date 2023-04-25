Sports
Difficult return to First Division for Ebbw at Abergavenny
With Premier League reserve teams returning to their roots, many changes have had to be made to numerous South East Wales divisions Cricket League, writes Lyn Hall.
The management committee should be commended for their work, they now manage cricket in the area for 15 divisions, one of the highest in the ECB.
However, perhaps they should have gone a step further and reduced the First Division to ten clubs, as many clubs want, as the necessary disruption would then have been limited to just one season and the need to arrange suitable playing dates for the extra games would have spoken. avoided.
The situation where clubs play against each other for weeks at a time at the end of this season would not have occurred. It will certainly be something new in competitive league games in all sports.
The opening day’s highest score was posted by Abergavenny with their 237 against newly promoted Ebbw Vale.
James Francis and Sam Clarke scored half a century for the home side, while Tom Pipe fell just short on 49.
Robson Blake, Aryan Shetty and Ethan Jones took three wickets each as the Vale struggled to keep the score within a feasible target and they were never in contention to reply, falling to 83 all out with wickets falling between the bowlers were distributed.
At Sudbrook, the promoted Blackwood was asked to bat first and fought their way to 168 with valuable contributions from Callum Herring and Dan Wilkinson, but were aided considerably when the home team bowled 31 wide.
Blackwood was equally generous in their reply bowling 30, but at 137 for 7 they were well into the fray.
Home captain Jamie Watkins showed great determination and with the help of Luke Ingham led his side to a three wicket victory.
At Malpas, a solid batting card saw them place 235 of their allotted overs, with Kieran Walker taking 4 for 33 from just five overs to the visiting Tondu.
In the reply, the visitors took 198 for the first wicket with eight bowlers trying to break through before Ben Green was out for 69.
Skipper Scott Thornton saw his side to victory with three overs to go with an unbeaten 123 to become the lone centurion of the day.
At Lisvane, the visitors struggled Radyr to set a goal for much of their innings before batter number 9, Ben Wakeling, worked his way to 40 to help post a competitive 176.
Lisvane, who has lost four first team players including last year’s captain Nye Brown, was never fazed with only two players reaching double figures with Brychan Tudor on 31 and Jack Mitchell on 37, while the next highest scorer only 7 scored.
It looked like the rain would come to their rescue, but they were 104 for 9 as the game ended with a 72-run win for the visitors.
The only other scheduled match of the day was the local derby between Panteg and Croesyceioliog which was canceled due to wet conditions in Panteg.
