18 players on Deion Sanders-coached Buffaloes in transfer portal





Eighteen Colorado players entered the transfer portal Monday as part of a post-spring training exodus as new coach Deion Sanders continues to reshape the Buffaloes roster. Sanders, who told players to “jump into that portal” at his first team meeting after being hired in early December, has been open about his plans to improve the team’s talent level after a 1-11 season in 2022. Colorado spent the largest part of the first transfer portal window featuring notable players, including several who followed Sanders out of Jackson State — his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter among them — and others like tight end Seydou Traore (Arkansas State), edge rusher Jordan Domineck (Arkansas) and linebacker Demouy Kennedy (Alabama). Editors’ Picks While Colorado lost several players on the gantry before spring training, Monday saw a significant group leave, including wide receivers Jordyn Tyson and Montana Lemonious-Craig, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards, respectively, in 2022. Lemonious-Craig played in The Spring Game on Saturday, with 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He had 34 career receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons. Running back Deion Smith, Colorado’s leading rusher with 393 yards on 83 carries, also entered the portal on Monday. Other notable departures include safety Tyrin Taylor, who made nine career starts with Colorado, including seven last season, and had 39 career tackles with two pass breakups and an interception. Colorado also saw cornerback Jason Oliver and linebacker Aubrey Smith enter the portal on Monday. Thirteen Colorado players entered the portal last week, including starting cornerback Nikko Reed, defensemen Simeon Harris and Na’im Rodman, and running back Jayle Stacks. Reed had 44 tackles last season. Since April 15, the Buffaloes have allowed 31 players to enter the portal. “You all know we’re going beyond some of the team members and we’re going to reload and have some kids that we really identify with,” Sanders said after Saturday’s spring game. “This process is moving fast, it’s moving fast, but we’re going to get it done.”

