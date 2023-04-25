Nick Kyrgios’ announcement stuns tennis fans amid French Open doubts

Nick Kyrgios will return to the Laver Cup in 2023. Image: Getty

Nick Kyrgios announced his return to the Laver Cup next year miss the popular event in 2022 to spend time with his family. The Aussie star had played for Team World in all four previous editions of the Laver Cup until he decided to skip it last year.

However, fans were excited to learn on Tuesday that Kyrgios will return to action at the team event in September when Team World takes on Team Europe in its sixth edition in Vancouver, Canada. “I can’t wait to be a part of Team World, Kyrgios said. As I’ve said many times, a boy from Canberra representing the world, it’s pretty special and I’m ready to go to battle.”

Team World coach John McEnroe expressed his excitement about Kyrgios returning to action. Nick is one of the most talented guys on tour, he said.

We saw what level of tennis he is capable of at Wimbledon last year and we were all looking forward to seeing him back on the court soon. He brings a lot of energy and passion. I’m excited to have him back on the team in Vancouver.

Kyrgios chose to skip last year’s fifth edition of the event, which saw Team World win for the first time in what was Roger Federer’s emotional retirement from tennis. The fact that Team World finally got one on the board is great, Kyrgios on Tuesday.

I’ve been on the team four times and we came up short after being close so many times. The fact that we now know that we can do it is special. Hopefully I can just add something to that team, not change the spirit too much, just add some positive vibes and see if we can pull it off again.

Kyrgios will once again team up with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, as well as American players Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev have also confirmed their participation for Team Europe.

Team Europe had Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at their disposal last year as Federer played the last event of his storied career. It remains to be seen if the tennis greats return in 2023.

It seems unlikely that Nick Kyrgios will play French Open

News of Kyrgios’ participation is the first major update on the Aussie star in several weeks. Kyrgios has not played since withdrawing from the Australian Open before the tournament kicked off in January seems very unlikely to play at the French Open end of May.

The world number 26 has not played any of the clay court tournaments leading up to Roland Garros and publicly considers the French Open to be his least favorite grand slam. He hasn’t played the clay-court slam since 2017 and doesn’t seem to wait until the grass-court season before returning to the ATP tour.

At the end of last year, Kyrgios expressed his intentions to play the French Open in 2023 because his girlfriend wanted to see Paris. But his knee injury seems to have changed those plans.

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Laver Cup. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

As leading tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg wrote after Kyrgios pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami last month: “Somewhat hard to imagine him coming back to clay given his feelings about that surface historically. But that’s his only option for a few months afterwards (Indian Wells and Miami).”

Kyrgios said at Wimbledon in 2019: Down with the clay, man. Who likes clay? It’s so bad.

The fact that I’m here now and have to go to Paris in a few days. The French Open sucks compared to this place. Sucks. Absolutely worthless.

Kyrgios played an exhibition match against Holger Rune on May 24 during the Energi Danmark Champions Battle in Copenhagen. It is his first competitive game since January, while he has not played at tour level since October.

