Sports
Nick Kyrgios’ announcement stuns tennis fans amid French Open doubts
Nick Kyrgios announced his return to the Laver Cup next year miss the popular event in 2022 to spend time with his family. The Aussie star had played for Team World in all four previous editions of the Laver Cup until he decided to skip it last year.
However, fans were excited to learn on Tuesday that Kyrgios will return to action at the team event in September when Team World takes on Team Europe in its sixth edition in Vancouver, Canada. “I can’t wait to be a part of Team World, Kyrgios said. As I’ve said many times, a boy from Canberra representing the world, it’s pretty special and I’m ready to go to battle.”
‘WON’T PLAY’: Rafa Nadal in shock French Open development
CHEEKY: Carlos Alcaraz’s statement amid the Nadal and Djokovic dramas
Team World coach John McEnroe expressed his excitement about Kyrgios returning to action. Nick is one of the most talented guys on tour, he said.
We saw what level of tennis he is capable of at Wimbledon last year and we were all looking forward to seeing him back on the court soon. He brings a lot of energy and passion. I’m excited to have him back on the team in Vancouver.
Kyrgios chose to skip last year’s fifth edition of the event, which saw Team World win for the first time in what was Roger Federer’s emotional retirement from tennis. The fact that Team World finally got one on the board is great, Kyrgios on Tuesday.
I’ve been on the team four times and we came up short after being close so many times. The fact that we now know that we can do it is special. Hopefully I can just add something to that team, not change the spirit too much, just add some positive vibes and see if we can pull it off again.
Kyrgios will once again team up with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, as well as American players Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev have also confirmed their participation for Team Europe.
Team Europe had Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at their disposal last year as Federer played the last event of his storied career. It remains to be seen if the tennis greats return in 2023.
It seems unlikely that Nick Kyrgios will play French Open
News of Kyrgios’ participation is the first major update on the Aussie star in several weeks. Kyrgios has not played since withdrawing from the Australian Open before the tournament kicked off in January seems very unlikely to play at the French Open end of May.
The world number 26 has not played any of the clay court tournaments leading up to Roland Garros and publicly considers the French Open to be his least favorite grand slam. He hasn’t played the clay-court slam since 2017 and doesn’t seem to wait until the grass-court season before returning to the ATP tour.
At the end of last year, Kyrgios expressed his intentions to play the French Open in 2023 because his girlfriend wanted to see Paris. But his knee injury seems to have changed those plans.
As leading tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg wrote after Kyrgios pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami last month: “Somewhat hard to imagine him coming back to clay given his feelings about that surface historically. But that’s his only option for a few months afterwards (Indian Wells and Miami).”
Kyrgios said at Wimbledon in 2019: Down with the clay, man. Who likes clay? It’s so bad.
The fact that I’m here now and have to go to Paris in a few days. The French Open sucks compared to this place. Sucks. Absolutely worthless.
Kyrgios played an exhibition match against Holger Rune on May 24 during the Energi Danmark Champions Battle in Copenhagen. It is his first competitive game since January, while he has not played at tour level since October.
Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/nick-kyrgios-announcement-stuns-tennis-fans-amid-doubts-around-french-open-011652245.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control
- Nick Kyrgios’ announcement stuns tennis fans amid French Open doubts
- What should I wear for jury duty?
- ChatGPT took the internet by surprise with its two-line horror story, and it’s making us shiver
- An earthquake in Indonesia devastated a hospital, driving local residents to higher ground
- Imran is trying to deceive the whole nation: minister – Pakistan
- China warns against China threat narrative
- Mike Peregdov, Last Mile Delivery Specialist Whiz — Co-founder and CEO of Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- UK decision on $68.7 billion Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal due to close this week
- Death of Saint Von Colucci: Canadian actor dies aged 22 after 12 cosmetic surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin
- 18 players on Deion Sanders-coached Buffaloes in transfer portal
- How soft power went out of style