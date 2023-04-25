Cats Looking for Bounceback Round at Big 12 Championship





HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas State men’s golf team achieved a 31-over par 591 during the first two rounds of the 2023 Big 12 Championship held Monday at the par-70, 7,025 yard Prairie Dunes Country Club. – The Kansas State men’s golf team achieved a 31-over par 591 during the first two rounds of the 2023 Big 12 Championship held Monday at the par-70, 7,025 yard Prairie Dunes Country Club. The Wildcats, ranked 24th in the nation by Golfstat, scored a 17-over par 297 in the morning round for a 14-over par 294 in the afternoon as K-State ranks ninth at the halfway point of the championship. Four Wildcats are within two shots of each other heading into Tuesday’s third round, led by junior Luke O’Neill . The native of Connemara, Ireland, went 1-over par 71 in the morning and was 6-over par 76 in the afternoon. He starts playing on Tuesday tied for 23rd on 7-over par 147. Will Hopkins And Tim Tilmanns are tied for 27th place with 8-over par 148. The senior duo each carded a 5-over par 75 in the first round—including an eagle from Tillmanns at No. 7—before scraping two strokes in the afternoon with a 3-over par 73. Cooper Schultz native of Andover, Kansas, is tied for 30th with a 36-hole score of 9 over par 149. 6-over par 76 in the morning for a 3-over par 73 in the second round. Another Kansas resident, Nicklaus Mason , got a 6-over par 76 in the first round with an eagle at No. 7 before shooting a 5-over par 75 in the afternoon. The product from Shawnee, Kansas goes into Tuesday’s third round tied for 38th place with an 11-over par 151. Oklahoma, the 10th ranked team in the nation, has a 12-shot lead after the first day as the Sooners are at 6-under par 554 at the halfway mark of the championship. No. 21 Oklahoma State is in second place with 6-over par 566. The Cowboys have the best individual after day one in the No. 72 Jonas Baumgartner with 9-under par 131. He leads Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg – the second ranked player in the nation – by two shots. K-State’s third round of the 2023 Big 12 Championship kicks off Tuesday morning with a tee time of 9:07 at No. 10 as the Wildcats are paired with Iowa State. Live results can be followed on Golfstat.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2023/4/24/mens-golf-cats-looking-for-bounceback-round-at-big-12-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos