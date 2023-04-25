Sports
Top 5 batsmen with most centuries in T20 cricket history | cricket.a
As the sun of T20 cricket rose above the horizon of the cricketing world, it brought with it a vibrant and exciting transformation in the art of batting. Like a sudden gust of wind, the T20 format swept across the men’s game landscape, breathing new life into the batsmen’s arsenal, shattering the boundaries of convention and painting the canvas of cricket with a bold palette of bold strokes and unparalleled innovation.
The soul of batting changed, driven by the relentless ticking of the clock and the insatiable appetite for runs. In this exciting new world, batsmen wield their willows with the fury of modern-day gladiators, combining artistry with aggression and reshaping the landscape of cricket as we know it.
There was a time when the elusive century mark in T20 cricket was like catching lightning in a bottle. As T20 cricket continues to reshape the sport’s landscape, the once seemingly unattainable feat of scoring a century in this fast-paced format has become a common sight, thanks to the evolution of batting techniques and the fearless approach of modern players.
In this list, we take a look at the top five batting maestros who have conquered the T20 arena and amassed the most number of centuries in this thrilling format:
5. Aaron Finch: 8 Centuries
Aaron Finch is a name synonymous with fierce punching power. The former Australian skipper carved a niche for himself as one of the most feared openers in T20s, amassing a whopping eight centuries in this high-octane format. Finch has donned the prestigious Australian colors and won two of these mesmerizing barrels, while masterfully crafting the other six while playing for T20 franchises around the world.
Aaron Finch cemented his legacy as a T20 icon (Twitter)
During his illustrious journey of 382 T20 encounters, the explosive batsman has amassed a whopping 11,392 runs, swinging at an average of 33.80 and a formidable batting rate of 138.53. In addition to his eight centuries, Finch has also stunned fans with 77 fifties. However, the pinnacle of his T20 career remains his colossal 172-run masterpiece against Zimbabwe in 2018, a score that will forever be etched in the record books.
4. David Warner: 8 Centuries
David Warner casts an imposing shadow over the T20 arena with his unparalleled impact and unrelenting intensity. The left-hander has graced the field in 348 T20 matches and left an indelible mark with a breathtaking run tally of 11,464, an impressive average of 37.83 and a blistering strike rate of 140.47. Warner’s T20 odyssey is adorned with eight majestic centuries and a whopping 97 half centuries, a testament to his unparalleled consistency.
David Warner celebrates after a ton (Twitter)
The IPL in particular has witnessed the brilliance of the southpaw, with 59 fifties and four of his centuries lighting up the prestigious tournament. In the Australian colours, Warner has also made a ton, further cementing his status as a T20 star. The pocket-sized powerhouse continues to lead the Delhi capitals in the IPL, with ample opportunities to add more glittering tons to his already illustrious resume before the curtain falls on his remarkable career.
3. Michael Klinger: 8 centuries
The South Australian talisman, Michael Klinger, carved out a niche among the cricketing elite. This prodigious lead-off batsman was crowned State Cricket Player of the Year twice (2009, 2010). The naturally aggressive Klinger had an impressive roster of teams he represented, including Adelaide Strikers, Gloucestershire, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Perth Scorchers, South Australia and Western Australia.
Michael Klinger is an Australian family man (Twitter)
The right-handed dynamo’s T20 resume spans 206 matches, in which he amassed a staggering 5,960 runs, with an average of 34.45 and a strike rate of 123.08. His bat has blazed a trail of eight reigning centuries and 33 fiery fifties, with an unforgettable career-best unbeaten 126* shining brightest among his stellar performances.
2. Babar Azam: 9 centuries
Babar Azam is widely regarded as the best all-format cricketer in the world today. While his outstanding prowess is rooted in the classic forms of the game, the talented virtuoso has evolved with the times, transforming himself into a T20 legend through his elegant stroke play and captivating artistry. The Pakistan captain’s T20 journey spans a staggering 259 matches, with a whopping 9,182 runs, a remarkable average of 44.14 and a scintillating strike rate of 128.74.
Babar Azam etched his name among the T20 greats (Twitter)
Babar’s bat has made nine majestic centuries and 76 captivating fifties. Three of his barrels have come in while playing for Pakistan, with one lighting up the PSL podium. With the trajectory of Babar’s career moving ever higher, it seems inevitable that this prodigious talent will grace the cricketing world for more centuries in the coming future, further cementing his status as a true legend of the game.
1. Chris Gayle: 22 Centuries
Perched at the top of the pantheon of T20 cricket, the force of nature known as the “Gayle Storm” has raged through the shorter format, leaving an indelible sign of destruction and dominance. Tailored for his explosive prowess, the T20 arena has witnessed Gayle eclipsing his peers in nearly every batting record, his relentless strikes unparalleled in their ferocity. Regardless of the competition or stage, the mighty Jamaican has consistently emerged as the most devastating force, crossing the boundaries of mere statistics.
Chris Gayle’s record in T20 cricket is second to none (Twitter)
In a staggering 463 matches, Gayle has smashed 1,056 giant sixes, amassed a whopping 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75 with a top score of 175*. The southpaw stands alone in the T20 realm, the only cricketer to have plundered over 14,000 runs and hit over 1,000 sixes.
With a record-breaking 22 centuries and 88 fifties to his credit, the gap between Gayle and the other celebrities on this list is nothing short of astronomical. The sheer magnitude of the Caribbean behemoth’s achievements makes it almost inconceivable that his records will ever be toppled, ensuring his legacy as the undisputed king of T20 cricket.
