No. 30 Eagles head to Tampa to take on USF

FORT MYERS, Fla. The No. 30 FGCU baseball team (29-11) will begin a four-game road trip Tuesday afternoon as the Eagles head to Tampa to face South Florida. The USF Baseball Stadium first ball is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the game will be available to watch on ESPN+.
FGCU pulls off a crucial win in the ASUN Conference series at home against Jacksonville State, taking two of three from the Gamecocks to retain a share of the ASUN Conference lead. The Eagles’ 12-5 victory at Swanson Stadium marked the coach Dave Tolett‘s 700e career win as he became one of only 35 active Division I coaches with at least 700 wins.
The Bulls are 17-24 overall and have lost three of their last four games, including dropping a home series against Central Florida and ruling twice last week.
With .276, South Florida as a team falls 50 points below FGCU. Eric Snow leads the Bulls with a .319 batting average, and both Bobby Boser and Daniel Cantu have hit 10 of USF’s 48 home runs.
The Green & Blue remain one of the most popular offensive teams in college baseball ranking first nationally in home runs (95), home runs per game (2.38), and slugging percentage (.604). FGCU’s 95 homers in 40 games is already a school record, surpassing last season’s 94 homers in 58 games.
FGCU also ranks second nationally in runs (404), third in scoring (10.1 runs per game) and hit by pitch (91), fourth in hits (461), and fifth in batting average (.326), all of which also lead the ASUN conference.
The hottest eagle of them all is a junior infielder Eric Felix (Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida), who was named ASUN Player of the Week on Monday after one of the strongest batting weeks in recent history. In four games, Felix hit .562 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI’s. He went 5-for-5 with three doubles and a triple in Sunday’s win against JSU.
Felix leads the Green & Blue in batting average (409), hits (67), doubles (20), home runs (18), total bases (143), slugging percentage (.872), and on-base percentage (.485) this season. He is fourth in the nation in doubles and doubles per game, fifth in slugging percentage and sixth in home runs.
Felix isn’t the only offensive standout in FGCU’s starting lineup. Seven other daily Eagles hit over .300, including Senior designated hitter Joe Kinker (North Port, Fla./Venice HS) and senior infielder Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS/Seminole State) both of which are at .361 with 27 combined home runs. Junior infielder/pitcher Jacob Lojewski (West Palm Beach, Florida/Delray American Heritage HS) is second with 16 home runs and slugging .715.
FGCU will turn to one of those hot-hitting position players on the mound on Tuesday, as a senior Stephen Wilmer (Sarasota, Florida/Riverview HS/Pasco-Hernando State/ECU) who hits .311 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs makes his first collegiate start after striking out six in three innings of relief last week against FIU.
The Green & Blue lead the all-time series against USF 19-8 and have won twice in a row, including a 5-3 victory at Swanson Stadium on March 21. The Eagles are also 11-2 at USF Baseball Stadium, most recently winning -4 there on April 12, 2022.
Staying on the road this weekend, the Eagles travel to Clarksville, Tennessee, to face Austin Peay in a three-game ASUN series starting Friday night.
COACH TOLLET
FGCU coach Dave Tolett currently holds a 700-419-3 overall record (.625) and a 241-134 (.643) record in the ASUN. He is the only head coach in the program’s history and led the program to its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He is a five-time ASUN Coach of the Year and has the Green and Blue to five ASUN Regular Season Championships and one ASUN- tournament championship. His team has been ranked nationally on several occasions, including as high as No. 9 in the nation in 2017, and has coached 63 all-conference selections, 33 draft picks, three current major leaguers, 13 current minor leaguers, four ASUN Pitchers of the Year, four All-Americans, three ASUN Players of the Year, two National Freshman All-Americans, one National Freshman Player of the Year, one National Player of the Year, and one seven-time MLB All-Star.
