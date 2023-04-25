Former Hyderabad all-rounder Khalid Qaiyum is set to set up a cricket academy in the city





Former Hyderabad all-rounder and member of the Ranji Trophy winning team in 1987, Khalid Abdul Qaiyum will take on the role of coach in the city by establishing his own academy, K&S Residential cricket Academy (Shamshabad), in partnership with another former cricketer Salamath Ali Khan at CBR Ground (Gollur). Qaiyum, 64, who now resides in the US, said he was grateful to CBR Prasad, who provided the land for free to develop the cricket academy that would be fully operational in two weeks. The facility will not only have high-quality infrastructure, but also a residential facility for young outside talent willing to hone their skills, Khalid said. Well I coached at All Saints before moving to the US in 1990 and kept in touch with the sport there I know what it takes to be a successful coach said the courageous cricketer who played 67 first class games and 3368 runs scored between 1976 -1990. There will be no age limit to recruit trainees and efforts will be made to keep improving the talented cricketers with the ultimate aim of producing internationals, Khalid said. Why coach now? Honestly, I am shocked by the state of affairs in cricket in Hyderabad. I thought it was time to give something back. Absolutely, money is not the criteria as I am well settled in the US, he said. The fee will also be very nominal even though we schedule one day training sessions as we also have the residential facility. And we are in contact with other former cricketers who may be interested in coaching at the Academy, said Khalid, who also revealed that he was the first to see the likes of Abdul Azeem, Kanwaljit Singh and Venkapathi Raju. We learned the basics the hard way under disciplined coaches like the late AR Bhupathi sir, Ibrahim Khan. So we are not going to compromise in any way on everything related to coaching, he concluded. Looking back on his own career, southpaw Khalid said his most memorable strike was the century (102) he scored for Hyderabad (Ranji Trophy champion) against Rest of India at Gymkhana Ground in 1987 against a strike consisting of Chetan Sharma, Narendra Hirwani and W. V. Raman. Winning the Ranji Trophy was of course the best moment of my career. It was a great team effort in difficult conditions, said Khalid, who was also a left arm spinner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/domestic/hyderabad-cricket-academy-khalid-abdul-qaiyum-former-cricketer-ranji-trophy-winning-team/article66777270.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos