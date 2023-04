The Holy GrAHL Podcast Episode 65: Dawsome Playoff Hockey

Welcome back to Field Pass Hockey’s American Hockey League podcast, The Holy GrAHL, where your hosts, Andrew Rinaldi, Zack PowerAnd Corey Swartz, are back to prepare for the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs! Episode 65 takes you through the competition with a special look at each of the upcoming series, plus a special guest who takes a bow for some of the first round action. What knowledge helps Zack sleep at night? Does Tucson stand a chance of beating Coachella Valley (spoilers: they don’t)? The answers to all that and more this week. First, the crew looks at the week’s news recap, in which the Minnesota Wild announced they will not be renewing the head coach’s contracts Tim army and assistant trainers Nate DiCasmirro And Nolan Yonkman. The announcement came shortly after Iowa’s loss to the Rockford IceHogs in the first round of the postseason. The organization is moving in a different direction, joining San Diego, Grand Rapids and Henderson as teams in need of new bench bosses before the puck drops in the fall. Then a very special guest Sam Wismer of Flyers Knitty Gritty joins the show to talk about the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and their first round loss to the Charlotte Checkers. Sam talks about what went right and what didn’t as the Phantoms fell short in three games, and about the Hartford Wolf Pack dropping the Springfield Thunderbirds. The crew looks ahead to the series between the Hershey Bears and the Charlotte Checkers, as well as the Providence Bruins taking on Hartford. Then we’ll take a tour of the rest of the competition for a comprehensive look at the other series taking place. The crew recaps the action from the north, central and pacific as they give a preview of the series coming later in the second round. It gets you ready for round two action as the series shifts to a best-of-five. The previews contain important questions that must be answered as the puck falls over each team if they plan to compete for the Calder Cup. Download the Field Pass Hockey app from the itunesorGoogle Play shops or follow @FieldPassHockey on Twitter for the latest AHL, ECHL, and SPHL news throughout the 2023 season! Follow me on Twitter for the latest news and notes on the AHLs Hershey Bears! Don’t forget to also follow Field Pass Hockey on social media via Facebook and Twitter for additional AHL, ECHL, and SPHL minor league hockey coverage!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fieldpasshockey.com/the-holy-grahl-podcast-episode-65-dawsome-playoff-hockey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos