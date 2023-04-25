Does screen time slow you down? Sports Science You Can Use – Rowing Stories, Features and Interviews





A discussion between some successful rowing coaches with teenagers led to the discovery that they had all switched off their cell phones on the way to their children’s sports practices and games, otherwise the children would be almost completely dazed when they got out of the car. Music in the headphones was fine, but video games, YouTube, doom scrolling, and other dopamine-inducing apps on the phone were off; otherwise we found that the first 15 minutes of warming up or practicing were almost useless. “They were out; they could hardly get to the field!” Many parents have seen the same thing – it doesn’t take a seasoned coach to recognize a player who isn’t ready to play. As it turns out, to the surprise of very few coaches and parents (and athletes as you will read), research confirms that the screen time blur is very real. A report by Malaysian educators and sports scientists Kim Geok Soh, Samsilah Roslan, Mohd Rozilee Wazir Norjali Wazir and Kim Lam Soh titled Does mental fatigue affect athletes’ performance? A systematic review tries to find a consensus between different studies on the effect of performing cognitive tasks before playing agility and performance sports, including football, basketball and table tennis. The researchers found that athletic performance, and particularly skill performance, was negatively impacted by many types of cognitive tasks, significantly and most notably including video games, social media scrolling and other smartphone use, as well as well-known “lab” tests such as the Stroop testa word and color test that matches the word for a color with a mismatched font color – so that the word can be shown blue in orange letters and the subject is asked to name the color of the word, not the word. Perception of exertion is most affected; Task speed maintained, but accuracy decreased; Age-related factors The details of the article are interesting in several respects; among other observations: One theory on the effects of cognitive fatigue on performance attributed decline to a reduction in motivation and perception of effort. The paper found that motivation had not actually decreased, but that effort perception had increased after the cognitive tasks. For rowers, this is perhaps the most important data point; if what feels like ‘full pressure’ is off by several percentage points, you could be significantly slower, especially in the boat when you don’t have clear, individual splits to show you’re off pace.

Speed ​​to complete tasks was not affected, but skill levels were; However, tired athletes were seen to slow down when about to perform a task requiring skill, sometimes allowing opponents to take advantage. For example, soccer players made the same number of passes when fatigued, but made more mistakes and fewer perfect passes. For football defenders, they had the same number of total tackles, but significantly fewer successful tackles. This may be related to another finding in the study where players were less aware of where their own teammates were on the field compared to their opponents, as ‘visual search strategy’ was affected (coxes beware!). In basketball, turnover increased among the mentally tired subjects and more mistakes were made in table tennis.

In general, decision-making ability was negatively affected in several ways.

A study that separated U14, U16 and U18 footballers found that most mistakes were made by the U18 group – it seems that more experienced athletes are just as and possibly more prone to the phenomenon (although it is also the case could be that performance drops are more obvious against more experienced opponents)

The detrimental effects of mental fatigue on performance are believed to last for a while, in the range of 60-135 minutes. For rowers in particular, the research focuses on technical and decision-making performance, rather than “physical performance,” which is predominant in rowing. We will look for studies related to physical performance and report on any findings. Athletes know when it’s time to put down the phone Perhaps the most encouraging element of the report is that an athlete’s perception of mental fatigue is as reliable as a marker for preventing performance decline. The study notes that “subjective mental fatigue precedes performance decline” and can be used very effectively to self-manage exposure to mentally challenging tasks. However, it seems that the addictive nature of many smartphone activities could undermine an honest assessment of fatigue until it’s too late. No athlete takes a Stroop test before practice or competition, but tons distract themselves with smartphone shenanigans, and many find it very difficult to swipe away the apps and extinguish the phone. You can take a Stroop test here – but don’t do it until you’ve practiced! The Screentime Police have some info to share Coaching also requires cognitive skills

