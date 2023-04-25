



TAMPA, APRIL 25, 2023 The South Florida football program recognized a record six players as the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced members of the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society. Comprised of college football players from all divisions of NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better through their college careers, the NFF Hampshire Honor Society honors an elite group of 1,734 players from 328 schools who qualified for membership by 2023, setting a new record for the number of members in one year during the program’s 17-year history. The honored Bulls include three graduates returning for the 2023 season, including quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark.), wide receiver Sean Atkin (Viera) and long snapper Andrew Beardall (Merritt Island). They were joined by graduates Brad Cecil (Jacksonville), a 2022 Campbell Trophy semifinalist, cornerback Joshua Green (Palm Harbor) and security guard Dusty hall (Thick tip). The Bulls have named 18 players to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society since its inception, with a previous programming season featuring a high of four earning the honor in 2013. USF will open the 2023 season on September 2 in Western Kentucky before returning to Raymond James Stadium to face Florida A&M on September 9 and Alabama on September 16. The Bulls open the American Athletic Conference and play against Rice at home on September 23. USF returns three primary starters on offense starting in the 2022 season, four including senior offensive tackle Donov Jennings (Tampa) who started four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury and brings a team-high 35 career starts in his final campaign. The Bulls return nine primary starters on defense starting in 2022, led by safety Matthew hill (Lawrenceville, Georgia) who brings 17 career starts into his senior campaign. USF returns 22 players with starting experience, including quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark./7 will begin 2022 for a season-ending injury) and Side room Brown (Raleigh, NC/started last two games of 2022). New season tickets for the 2023 USF football season at Raymond James Stadium are on sale now. Secure your seats for the 2023 season by calling or texting 1-800-GoBulls or visiting USFBULLSTIX.com. All tickets are again dynamically priced for each game based on demand and are subject to change. Tickets are available online at USFBullsTix.com, by calling/texting 1-800-GoBulls or using the direct links below. Season tickets: https://bit.ly/3yXpIgD

Tickets for one game: https://bit.ly/3PJrTdN

Group tickets (10+): call 1-800-GoBulls. ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battery , and had 32 selections for all first team conferences. USF has selected 30 players in the NFL Draft and made 10 bowl game appearances (6-4 in those games), a program record six consecutive appearances from 2005-2010, and most recently four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015- 18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, posted a program record of 11-2 in 2016 and finished in the Top 25 both seasons. USF spent a program record 20 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season. Follow @USFFootball on Twitter for the latest information on the USF Football program. #GoBulls

