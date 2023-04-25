The Lower Merion boys’ tennis team continues its undefeated streak – PA Prep Live





The Lower Merion High School boys’ tennis team, which hasn’t lost a game in three years, posted some big wins against undefeated teams over the past week, beating Conestoga 4-3 on April 19 and beating Downingtown East 6-1 the next day .

As of Monday (April 24), the Aces had a 12-0 record, with games scheduled against Upper Darby Tuesday and Strath Haven Thursday (both expected wins) that would complete their regular season heading into the District 1 3A team tournament, which saw Lower Merion is expected to be sown first.

On April 19, the Aces faced a Conestoga squad that entered the game with an 8-0 record. It was a rematch of last year’s PIAA 3A state team final (the Aces won it 3-1).

Any game we have against Conestoga could go either way – I think we can win 5-0, or they can win 5-0, said Lower Merion head coach Harris Mailman. I think if you play this game 100 times you will get a different result each time. What I love about Conestoga is that their kids are fantastic every year. They have excellent sportsmanship and both our children and their children always get along, making for a competitive yet gentlemen’s game.

Lower Merion, which took two of the top three spots in the recent Central League singles tournament, won its three singles matches against Conestoga.

In the first singles, Lower Merions played Brian Yi against Conestoga senior Chait Krihsna, who finished 1-2 respectively in the Central League tournament. Yi was victorious, 6-4, 6-3.

I tried to grind it out, make the match come to me, Yi said. Once I found my rhythm in the first set (with a 4-4 tie), I felt like I was starting to control the game.

Yi played second basehits last year during Aces’ run to the state title.

Brian is one of the best players we’ve ever had, Mailman said. We couldn’t have achieved what we have achieved over the past few years without Brian. He is an exceptional boy who cares about the team. He has a great all round game, he has no weaknesses.

Krishna, who finished second in the league tournament, will play tennis for Haverford College.

Chait plays the ball well at the baseline, moves the ball well and is very strong mentally, Aimone said.

In the second singles, LM senior Mark Lancaster prevailed against Justin Xu, 6-4, 3-0 retired (injury).

I haven’t played (Xu) in four years, but I know he has great serve. I wanted to use several shots today, Lancaster said.

Marks got better every year, I remember when he was a freshman and barely made it to varsity, and now he’s second singles on a team that’s getting more and more talented, Mailman said. His level of commitment is extraordinary, and he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever seen in my time as a coach.

Aimone said: Justin is a very analytical player, he knows the game very well and plans his game well. It’s like he can leave his body and watch the game (smiles).

In the third singles, Lower Merion freshman Nathan Dolgushev defeated Conestoga junior Voyin Markovic 6–3, 6–1. Dolgushev, who is undefeated this season, said this spring was his toughest game yet.

He (Markovic) has a very good serve, and I’ve been practicing my serve return, just trying to grind it out today, Dolgushev said. My first service percentage was good today.

Nathan is like a clone of Vik Miller (a Lower Merion player who won the 2021 singles title), Mailman said. He just gets better and better.

Markovic finished fourth in the Central League tournament.

Voyin has great power on his shot and a good serve and volley, Aimone said.

In two of the doubles matches, Conestoga recovered from losing in the first set to win in three sets.

Conestoga head coach Britt Aimone said, “I’m very proud of our team that we played hard today.

Conestoga won the first, second and third doubles. The pair of senior Aaron Sun and junior Basil Lubiniecki remain undefeated (9-0) in the first doubles after their 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory.

Basil has good hands at the net and Aaron is a good hitter at the baseline, they complement each other well, Aimone said.

In the second doubles match, the Conestoga duo of sophomore Raphie Lubiniecki and senior Vincent Yao triumphed in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 to improve to 9-0 in the No. 2 doubles spot.

The Conestoga junior twin duo of Derek Qin and Francis Qin came back for a 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 victory at third doubles; and in the fourth doubles match, Lower Merion senior Adam Lee and junior Ones Tuhenya won 6–4, 6–3.

On April 20, the Aces defeated Downingtown East (which came into that game with an undefeated record), 6-1. In the first singles, Yi defeated Shrihan Madam 6-1, 6-2; on the second single, Lancaster defeated Abhiraj Srivastava 6–2, 6–3; and on the third single, Dolgushev beat Soumil Patel 6-1, 6-1.

In the first doubles match, Hayden Masotti and Stoyan Angelov defeated Abhineet Srivastava and Rohun Gargya 4–6, 6–2, 6–4; in the second doubles match, Charlie Bittinger and Noah Sicouri defeated Vishruth Madam and Ashwin Natarajan 7–6, 6–7, 6–1; in the third doubles match, Ones Tuhenya and David Liu defeated Sachiel Varada and Devin Mcbride 6–2, 6–4; and on the fourth doubles, the Aces fell, 1-6, 6-7.

NOTES: In the April 21-22 PIAA District 1 3A singles tournament, Krishna finished third and Yi fourth. Yi was unable to participate in the third place match due to a conflicting level 4 USTA regional tournament. Likewise, Council Rocks Alex Sterin was unable to compete in the championship finals because he played in the same Level 4 tournament, so Council Rock senior Mikkel Zinder was named District 1 3A singles champion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://papreplive.com/2023/04/25/lower-merion-boys-tennis-team-continues-its-undefeated-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos