Creighton in Vermillion for tilt on Tuesday





South Dakota hosts Creighton in a doubleheader Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Nygaard Field. It marks the last non-conference games of the season for the Coyotes, who bring St. Thomas to town for a three-game series this weekend. South Dakota and Creighton have played 15 times since USD joined the Summit League in 2012 and the Bluejays have won nine of those 15. The two teams faced each other in Vermillion last year and the Coyotes shutout 4-0 Claire Edwards who only allowed two hits in a complete game. Under new leadership for the first time in 30 years, Creighton is former South Dakota State coach Krista Wood who led the Jackrabbits to three NCAA tournaments and was dominant against the Big East, the conference she is now a part of. The Bluejays are 18-27 overall and 4-14 in conference play this season. Kirkwood teammates going head to head? Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, finished third at the NJCAA Division II World Series in Alabama last spring. The top two pitchers were Kori Wedeking (21-5, 1.87 ERA, 184 Ks) and Payton Akers (20-10, 2.58 ERA, 284 Ks) who each threw 168 innings. Wedeking is the number 2 pitcher for South Dakota this season. Akers is currently the No. 2 pitcher for Creighton. It’s possible they could meet in the second half of today’s doubleheader. One of the best hitters on that Kirkwood team alecea mendoza (.401 BA, 13 HR, 62 RBI). Mendoza played in 28 games this season and earned 19 starts as an outfielder for South Dakota. Other match ups Edwards is expected to face Creighton’s Natalia Puchino in the first game. Puchino is a Colorado freshman who is 8-10 this season with a 3.28 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 109 at bats. Edwards is 12-9 with a 2.59 ERA and 75 punch-outs in 143 innings. Creighton features reigning Big East Player of the Year Kailey Wilson, a fifth-year senior who hit .436 with 11 home runs last year. Her average this year is .309 with nine homers and a team-leading 30 RBIs. Senior outfielder Cayla Nielsen is having her best season. She leads the Bluejays with a .367 average and has doubled her career home runs to 14. Junior Alyssa Gappa is doing well under Wood. She has 10 home runs and 27 RBIs to go at a .361 average. South Dakotas Alesia Sainz leads the Summit League in most offensive categories and has safely reached base in 18 straight games. She has hit safely in 10 of her last 12, going 14-for-29 (.483) in that run. Coyote midfielder Courtney Wilson comes into play with 192 career hits and sophomores Tatum Villotta has 92. Wilson is 10-for-18 (.556) over the last five games with six runs scored.

