Brent Venables is working to build Oklahoma football brick by brick

NORMAN, Oklahoma The Oklahoma spring football game was in progress and Brent Venables stood watching with his hands in the pocket of his gray hoodie.

He stood 8-10 yards behind the attack, staring down the axis of his center over the ball. Sometimes an assistant stood next to him, sometimes he was alone. But he was decidedly subdued, even gruff, befitting the intensity that has been a hallmark of his coaching.

When the defense made a play, his feet were the last to move. When the attacker made an action, he waited for the officials to see the ball and then took a few steps forward. His attitude was that of a man who evaluated, measured and absorbed as much as possible.

These are not the Venables I had been watching coachball for the last 25 years. That man was more animated than a Pixar movie, set in a sea of ​​fireworks against a Jackson Pollock painting. That man was so over the top that he had his own personal coach who was constantly tugging at his waist to prevent an official from throwing a flag.

In his office at Switzer Center, the windows overlook the south oval guarded by his most famous predecessors Builder Bs of Bennie Owens, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops, the first man ever to make him a defensive coordinator.

And make no mistake, with a petite build, chiseled jaw and an intensity I could hear coming from the conference room three days before the spring game, he’s still a man about the details.

He brings an hourglass to each meaning to illustrate how little time they all have.

“I can’t do this twice,” Venables said. “This is a vapor in my life. I don’t have a day to waste in giving guys that fanatical sense of desperation to attack not only life but certainly their football career.”

He demands effort and abhors excuses. In the hallway of his office, minutes before our meeting, Venables said, “If you have an excuse, I’d love to hear it.” None was offered.

He strives to maximize every encounter, every moment, every day, because he knows that’s where games are won and seasons are made.

“Whatever your best,” he said, “every player, every coach, both sides of the ball, all three phases are the best, that should be our trademark. Our best should be our trademark.”

Venables believes football is hard, and he wants it to be.

Last year was one of the toughest seasons he’s ever had as a full-time coach. He began his career as a linebackers coach at Kansas State in 1996 and was part of a three-year run at K-State that saw the Wildcats go 31–6, including a Fiesta Bowl win in 1997.

After he first joined Oklahoma in 1999, he became a household name. Championships, winning and excellent defense became as much a calling card at OU as Heisman Park and Barry Switzer’s wishbone.

When he left Oklahoma in 2012 to become a defensive coordinator at Clemson, not many believed that move would work. But Venables became part of a football team that won at least 10 games every season until he became head coach at OU in 2021.

Then the unprecedented happened.

The Sooners finished under .500 at 6-7 in 2022, their worst performance since 1998 when John Blake was head coach.

“Now, I’ve never been on a team that was 6-7, and I don’t like it in any way,” he told me. “But I have a clear vision of what we need to do to improve that.”

Now, with just one season left in a Big 12 Conference that will field 14 teams for the first and only time in its history, and is about to move to the SEC, Venables’s prowess as head coach will be put to the test. posed.

“You fail on your way to success,” Venables told me. “A lot of people don’t like that, but that’s the truth. You have to get scars. You have to go through it so you can get where you want to go. And how uncomfortable and it makes you sick as you go, you learn by failing, by feeling uncomfortable. That’s where the real growth happens.”

You often hear phrases like this from Venables.

Success is the worst teacher there is. Practice your beliefs. You can’t practice soft and expect to play hard. How you do something is how you do everything. The best is the standard.

He is a man who has treated triumph and failure the same way, knowing that they are both a fraud.

He’s the first football coach I’ve seen coach the game the way so many of us, his players and I live: with equal parts anger, focus, volume and honor. For the first time I saw a football coach who takes the game as seriously as protecting his family.

There is a story that Venables tells about one of his mother’s boyfriends.

“The summer after my freshman year,” he said, “one of my mom’s friends I saw somewhere told me that Jim hit my mom the night before in front of other people at a bar. This was a Saturday night , early evening, 5 or 6 pm. So I got in my friend’s car and we drove around until we found where Jim and my mom were, in a bar. I remember thinking this was a moment long overdue. I remember saying to myself in the car, this is going to stop now. I am big enough and old enough to help my mother. I’m going to give her a way out.’ I went into the bar and asked Jim if he had put his hands on my mother. He said yes and asked me, “What are you going to do about it? So I beat him up in front of all his friends. And that was nice.” much the end of that relationship.”

Venables has been trying to give his players a way out for nearly three decades. Those he’s coached have heard his passion, his pleas to get it right the first time, nail down the details, trust him to know what’s best for their future.

The players who trusted him have won at least 11 games in a season in their playing career, and each league has won at least one conference title since 2003.

His approach is similar to that of Stoops to himself, that of decision-making at the last word, investigating and listening with the understanding that the head coach does not have to make every decision, but that every decision is made with his team. philosophy central.

The Oklahoma he inherited is not the one Lincoln Riley did.

The roster was stripped of talent through the transfer portal, which included half of the 2021 Oklahoma staff and a future Heisman winner who followed Riley to USC.

“You have to adapt, and you have to adapt to the environment, to the hand you’re given,” Venables said.

Venables also had to deal with the transfer portal, immediate eligibility being allowed after an initial transfer, and the advent of name, image, and likeness laws and NIL collectives across the country, all items Riley didn’t have to refute when Bob Stoops handed him the keys to a program that brought back a Heisman finalist, almost no revenue to the coaching staff and no player to the portal because it didn’t exist in 2018, let alone the idea that players could take advantage of their name, image and likeness.

Riley, unlike many, has adapted to today’s college football landscape almost without a break. In a calendar year, Riley coached Oklahoma after it announced it would join Texas in a move to the SEC, then coached USC when it announced it would join UCLA in a move to the Big Ten.

He flipped the roster and found a way to build an 11-win team from players who had played college football elsewhere just months earlier. In many ways, Riley’s ability to build a winner in such a short time in Los Angeles has as much to do with learning along with other head coaches what it takes to win with the tumultuous change the sport has seen over the past five years. has gone through.

In many ways, Venables is building a roster as head coach for the first time based on principles he learned from Bill Snyder, Stoops and Dabo Swinney, who famously shunned the portal for the better part of two years before finally going for it. first time diving in a decade in 2020.

In a year, Venables has toppled 105 players and added new faces to a place he wants to make feel as stable as a thousand-year-old oak tree. But that’s tough when your incoming freshman and transfer enrollments are 42 in Year 1 and 37 (and up) in Year 2.

“If you sign up at 42 and you sign up at 37, you’re building everywhere,” he said. “There is no position or side of the ball that is immune to improvement and progression and build-up, not just for the short term, but especially for the long term that has longevity and durability in a profession, in a sport, where that’s hard to get. What I’m trying to build is something that’s just that.”

It’s hard enough to find talented players who are culturally appropriate for any program. It is still difficult to find players who can adapt in a short period of time to the culture, to the new people, new habits, which can lead to winning football matches.

Venables is a man who wants to ground himself, his players, his staff, Oklahoma fans. His childhood was one in which male figures came and went in his home and were sometimes violent towards his mother, but where his coaches were present, positive, and protective.

He wanted to provide that to those under his purview from the moment he became a graduate assistant, and insisted on not joining the nomadic ranks of coaches who move their families across the country in search of better or higher-paying jobs.

That meant he had to pass on every head coach job opening for more than 20 years, until Oklahoma called him and asked him to come back to Norman. When he accepted the job, he was greeted on the tarmac by a fan base that has not only grown accustomed to the kind of consistency he seeks himself with only three head coaches in Norman since 1998, but has also grown accustomed to winning.

With Venables, they claim one of the most respected and admired assistant coaches in the sport. But he is no longer an assistant and he faces a challenge he has not yet faced in what will be a defining year not only for his career but for the future of Oklahoma football.

“This will be my 15th year in Norman, Oklahoma,” said Venables. There is no one who has a better understanding of what the expectations and standards are here. There are all kinds of ways to get there, and it’s my job to emulate that.”

Brick by brick, player by player, coach by coach, Venables builds to victory. Lord help those who bet against him in the state where the college team in Norman is the pro team everywhere.

