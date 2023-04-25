Men’s tennis as fourth seed in CAA tournament for first time in program history





PHILADELPHIA The Drexel men’s tennis team was drafted as the fourth seed in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Tennis Championship for the first time in program history, after finishing with a 3–1 conference record. The Dragons earned a bye in the first round of the tournament and will play against North Carolina A&T at noon on Friday, April 28. Drexel was a dangerous team this spring. Five men have more than 10 singles wins and as a team, the Dragons fall just under .500 with an 84-86 singles record. For Drexel in the last 10 matches, six Dragons are .500 or higher in singles. Leading Drexel in wins this season is graduate transfer, Daniel Dudockin . Dudockin has a record of 13-4 in doubles with a perfect 4-0 record in conference play. Alan Jesudason is second on the team in singles wins with a 15-11 aggregate with a 2-2 tab in conference play. As a team, seven Dragons go into postseason play on a winning streak. Dudockin has a winning streak of seven games. ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA A&T

The Aggies finished the regular season with an overall record of 15-2, but only a 1-2 conference tab. A&T’s only conference win came against Delaware, 4–3. But the North Carolina team lost 4-0 to UNCW and 6-1 to Elon. The Aggies are led by Eder Blanco who is 14-2 at number 2 and Ian Pederson is 11-1 at number 5. PROGRAM OF EVENTS

The full CAA Men’s Tennis Tournament can be viewed via live stats and the next schedule is subject to change due to impending weather. For updated times and results, visit the Men’s Tennis sports page or follow the team Twitter. Thursday April 27| First round

11 a.m. – Game 1: No. 8 Charleston vs. no. 9 Hofstra –Live statistics

2pm – Match 2: No. 7 Monmouth vs. No. 10 Hampton –Live statistics Friday April 28 | Quarterfinals

9am – Match 3: No. 1 UNCW vs. Match 1 Winner –Live statistics

12 noon – Match 4: No. 4 Drexel vs No. 5 North Carolina A&T –Live statistics

3 p.m. – Match 5: No. 2 William & Mary vs Match 2 Winner –Live statistics

6pm -Match 6: No. 3 Elon vs No. 6 Delaware –Live statistics Saturday April 29 | Semi-finals

12pm – Match 7: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4 –Live statistics

3pm – Match 8: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6 –Live statistics Sunday April 30 | Last

2pm – Match 9: Winner of Match 7 vs Winner of Match 8 –Live statistics

