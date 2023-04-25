Kenya announces selection for Africa Cup





The Table Tennis Africa Cup will be served on May 46 at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani, Kenya. Ahead of the 2023 Table Tennis Africa Cup, host country Kenya has revealed the players for the championship. Pulse Sports reports that the Africa Cup kicks off on May 46 at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani, Kenya. At the most decorated table tennis championship in Africa, participating countries will each present two players in men’s and women’s events, while Egypt, as the defending champions in men’s and women’s events, will nominate two players in addition to the two champions. The host nation, Kenya, will showcase four players each in the men’s and women’s events, while Brian Mutua will lead the East African team against the visitors.

The event returns to Kenya for the first time since 2018.

The host announced an eight-man team for the championship, four men and four women will fly the flag of Kenya.

he Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani, Kenya.



are men; , , , while women are; , , . Aruna hopes to rule Africa again Table tennis player Quadri Aruna, ranked 12th in the world, expects to rule the continent again as he missed out in 2022.

Omar and Aruna



He missed out on the title in 2022 after suffering a thigh injury in the final to concede the title 4–3 to Assar. He hopes to regain the title after his recent form in international tournaments around the world.

Quadri Aruna and Omar Assar will bring their rivalry back to Nairobi for the 2023 Africa Cup of Table Tennis

On the other hand, Omar Assar is ranked 33rd in the world and the second highest rated African. In the women’s categories, current African top-ranked woman Dina Meshref is currently in good shape following her performance at the just concluded WTT. Champions in China will face fellow countryman and defending champion Hana Goda who won her first continental title in Lagos last year.

Quadri Aruna



Meanwhile, Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo has no doubts that Kenya is ready to host Africa. Related content

Quadri Aruna and Omar Assar will bring their rivalry back to Nairobi for the 2023 Africa Cup of Table Tennis



The championship serves as a qualifier for the 2023 African Championship, scheduled for September in Tunis.



The event returns to Kenya for the first time since 2018.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsesports.ng/table-tennis/2023042515414449271/kenya-unveils-squad-for-africa-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos