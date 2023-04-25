



SAN FRANCISCO – Sun Devil high jumper Grace Campbell was named the Pac-12 Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at Baylor’s Michael Johnson Invitational last week, the conference announced today. Campbell set a new personal best with a jump of 1.83m/6.00. That mark moved her to No. 3 in the ASU record books, No. 6 in the NCAA West Region, and No. 9 in the NCAA. This is ASU’s second Athlete of the Week award of the following season TurnerWashington collecting the award on April 4. Pac-12 Athlete of the week release Michael Johnson Invitation Digest Campbell entered the competition to beat her best life of 5-5-5-4.95. It didn’t take long as she reached four consecutive heights on the first try, including 6.00 / 1.83 m. She couldn’t surpass 1.86m, but her 1.83m marked the fourth consecutive meeting that set a new personal best. ASU’s women’s high jump top-3 records had not been touched since 1998 prior to Campbell’s achievement. April 25 Pac-12 Athlete of the Week Honorees Men’s Job: Ed Trippas, Washington

Women’s Track: Maddy Elmore, Oregon

Herenveld: Matt Ward, Colorado

Women’s field: Grace Campbell the state of Arizona The Sun Devils peak at the right time. ASU has another regular season meeting for the Pac-12 Championships – Arizona’s Desert Heat Classic on Saturday, April 29. The Pac-12 Championships will take place May 12-14 at the Mt. The NCAA West Regionals take place May 24-27 in Sacramento, California, and the NCAA Championships run June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. NCAA regional and championship qualification

NCAA East/West Qualification: The top 48 individuals from each event and the top 24 relays qualify for their respective regional meet.

Qualifying NCAA Championships: The top 12 individuals from each regional venue (for 24 total qualifiers) advance to the championships. The top 12 relays (for a total of 24 qualifiers) advance to the championships. National Championships | June 7-10, 2023 The 2023 NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas

