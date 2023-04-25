Exclusive – Fahmaan Khan: I played cricket all my childhood but an injury forced me to take a break from it for three years







“As a child I wanted to be a cricketer and all my childhood I played cricket and thought of nothing but being a cricketer. Drama, theater were just extracurricular activities at school for me. I was very good at sports. I was a runner in school, short put specialist, I did javelin and I was good at cricket. I played state-level cricket. But during a tournament in Hyderabad I injured myself. I played cricket all my childhood but an injury forced me to take a three year break from it. I tore my ligament from my ankle to the knee. It took me about three years to come back and start running again. In that recovery process I stopped playing cricket and got involved in drama and theater,” said the actor. Fahman Khan has delivered great performances one after another in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dhulhan, Apna Time Aayega, Imlie and the most recent Dharam Patnni. However, not many people know that the actor dreamed of one cricketer as a child and even played the sport at the state level. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with ETimes TV, Fahmaan opened up about his love for cricket and how an injury forced him to stay away from the sport for three years.“As a child I wanted to be a cricketer and all my childhood I played cricket and thought of nothing but being a cricketer. Drama, theater were just extracurricular activities at school for me. I was very good at sports. I was a runner in school, short put specialist, I did javelin and I was good at cricket. I played state-level cricket. But during a tournament in Hyderabad I injured myself. I played cricket all my childhood but an injury forced me to take a three year break from it. I tore my ligament from my ankle to the knee. It took me about three years to come back and start running again. In that recovery process I stopped playing cricket and got involved in drama and theater,” said the actor. Speaking about his journey, Fahmaan shared how he was attracted to acting: “Then the tables turned. I always knew I was never made for a 9 to 5 job, because I was an average student, but I was never interested in studies. The only subject I liked was English. I was part of the theater and doing lectures in Bangalore. I was a stand-in and took the place of an actor when someone was absent. From there I developed a penchant for theater on a personal level.there was a moment when i realized that if i had to grow up i had to go to mumbai i also would have loved to be a part of the kannada industry but didnt know how to I also felt if I stay away from my family I will be able to work harder and have the freedom to do what I want to do.”

Being a public figure is not easy and it comes with ups and downs. When asked how he handles it trolls said Fahmaan, “Positivity is something that instills in you very organically. I am like my father, he always taught me to be positive no matter the outcome of the situation. If you start taking things negatively, you will not be able to deal with it and go into a shell. Trolling is part of our profession. Not only do I get to see positive comments, butterflies and rainbows, I also go through snakes and negative comments. One has to know how to handle it. I spend really don’t pay attention to these things. I don’t let anything affect me in terms of negativity and at the same time I don’t let positivity get me down. You have to have your head on your shoulders and be grounded.”

The 32-year-old actor credits his Imlie character Aryan Singh Rathore for giving him confidence as an artist. could easily become monotonous as he had no emotions or preferred not to show emotions. I had to be flat faced and there was one emotion that he carried with him throughout the journey. But to show variation in that was difficult. Many people who worked with me at the time told me that my character had every reason to become monotonous. But because I gained confidence, I was able to change the emotions of each scene to some degree. It gave me confidence and with that came a lot of responsibility because I had to keep performing in a better way next time. Even if you get love from the audience, even that is a responsibility and I had to be sharp after a point. I think Aryan Singh Rathore did that to me and it taught me that I can become a better actor,” he concluded.

