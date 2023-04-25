Wimbledon pays accommodation costs for Ukrainian tennis players









CNN

—

Wimbledon covers accommodation costs for Ukrainians tennis players participating in this year’s tournament, organizers announced on Tuesday. The funding will cover the cost of two rooms for all main draw and qualifier players for the entire grass-court season, including ATP and WTA Tour competitions in the weeks leading up to Wimbledon, as well as the grand slam itself. According to Ian Hewitt, president of the All England Club, those players will have the chance to practice on courts in Wimbledon or nearby Surbiton between the end of their French Open campaigns and the start of qualifying week at Wimbledon. Hewitt also said that one pound (about $1.24) for every ticket holder at the tournament will be donated to relief efforts in Ukraine, amounting to more than 500,000 (about $620,000), while 1,000 Ukrainian refugees will also be invited for a day to the championships. Last month, the organizers announced that Russian and Belarusian players would be able to participate in Wimbledon as neutrals, as they were not allowed to participate last year due to the war in Ukraine. It was a difficult and challenging decision, taken with the full support of our UK government and international tennis stakeholders, but does not diminish our total condemnation of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Hewitt said on Tuesday. In order to compete, Belarusian and Russian players must not express support for the invasion of Ukraine in various forms and must not receive funding from either country, including sponsorship of companies owned or controlled by those states in connection with their participation in Wimbledon. When asked if all Belarusian and Russian players were expected to sign the statement agreeing to those terms, All England Lawn Tennis Club chief executive Sally Bolton declined to give a figure, saying: We have a number of players who are are signing or have signed, and it would be hard to say where we end up. The conditions for access to the Wimbledon ground have also been updated this year. Russian and Belarusian flags are prohibited, while symbols or signs of support for the war or for the Russian or Belarusian regime are not allowed. Bolton said the tournament will not be shown in Russia or Belarus and Russian media will not be welcome this year. Wimbledon, the third grand slam of the calendar year, runs from July 3 to 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/25/tennis/wimbledon-tennis-ukraine-relief-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos