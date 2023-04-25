Where else but Iowa could a football player named Hayden Large end up?





Iowa tight end/fullback Hayden Large breaks a tackle by defensive back Xavier Nwankpa during spring training at Kinnick Stadium last Saturday. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette)



IOWA CITY It was hard to say what the fans enjoyed more at Kinnick Stadium last Saturday.

Was it Hayden Large’s fingertip touchdown catch? Was it a play shortly before when he dragged tacklers 5 yards before going down? Or was it the fact that his name is Hayden Great?

Yes, the Hawkeyes have a football player named Hayden Large. You put the most popular first name in Iowa football history with the word big, and really?

Real. Large lined up at the line of scrimmage on Saturday, raced to the back of the end zone and cleanly grabbed a 13-yard Joey Labas pass during the 11-to-11 scrimmage portion of Hawkeyes practice at Kinnick Stadium.

That was after Large received cheers from fans for catching a shorter toss and dragging defenders for several seconds.

Hayden Great. Wouldn’t Hayden Fry have been great to have a player with that name? Fry’s successor, current Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, dropped Large into the lap of his program.

With his name, first question for his father, is there a connection in Iowa? said Ferentz after Saturday’s practice.

Not at all. Just random that that’s his name. If a guy is Hayden or Kinnick, there usually has to be an Iowa connection.

Biggest single tie in Iowa was that he played three seasons at NAIA School Dordt University in Sioux Center. He is from Hudsonville, Michigan, 15 miles from Grand Rapids. As a junior in 2018, Large was a running back/linebacker who rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and over 8 yards per carry.

He helped Christian High School Unit to Michigan’s Class 5 state championship victory at Detroit’s Ford Field. The Crusaders’ first touchdown was on Large’s 44-yard run.

He was just one of those kids that you wish you could keep coaching, he said Craig Tibethe only coach in Unity Christians’ 20-year football history.

But Tibbe was unable to coach Large in 2019. On the first game of the team’s annual Blue/White scrimmage in August, Large took a handoff, made a cut and fell to the turf in pain. His hamstring had torn off part of his pelvis.

Large underwent surgery and was bedridden for 35 days. Except on the days when his team had games.

Our opener was an away game, Tibbe said. He let his father drive him. They had a small SUV. They put the back seat down so he could lie all the way in it. He stumbled in (to the team locker room). He wouldn’t miss anything with his teammates.

Large didn’t miss a game, and was tapped by Tibbe to receive the trophy after the team won the regional championship.

Dordt, a Christian school, had connections to Unity Christian despite being more than 10 hours away. A member of Tibbes’ coaching staff had visited Dordt, as had former Crusader players. Dordt Coach Joel Penner took a chance on Large despite the player’s bad injury.

Although Dordt’s offense was tough, Large still had a dozen touchdown catches in his three seasons. In January, he told his high school coach that he was entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

It was a shock, Tibbe said. He loved Dordt. He loved the staff, he loved his teammates.

He told me to just try it. I just need to see if I have what it takes. He said if he fails, he’s totally comfortable with it.

Iowa special teams coordinator and northwest Iowa recruiter LeVar Woods became aware of Large and lured him to the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder qualifies for two seasons.

Iowa’s tight end room is a packed house with proven Big Ten players Luke Lachey and Erick All, transfer Steven Stilianos and promising sophomore Addison Ostrenga. But the No. 1 job at fullback opened up when Eli Miller suffered a spring training injury.

Enter Large, an experienced college blocker.

We were glad he joined us, Ferentz said. I really wasn’t sure where it would go. Eli Miller probably won’t be able to play in the fall due to surgery. He was doing really well. Suddenly we have an emptiness there. Hayden did well on the tight end. Give (fullback) a chance. It seems like he has a feeling for it.

At this point, I think he can really play a role in this. Funny how you come across things sometimes.

But really, where else would a college football player named Hayden Large end up besides the first team of Iowa’s depth chart?

