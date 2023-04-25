Patriot League 2023 Announce Female Tennis Player of the Week (4.25.23)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Bucknell sophomore Whitney King was named the Patriot League Female Tennis Player of the Week when the winner was announced Tuesday. Army West Point sophomore Jenna Sabile, Boston University graduate student Shelly Yaloz, and Lehigh sophomore Hamsa Javagal received honorable mentions. Female Player of the Week

Whitney King, Bucknell, So., Sarasota, FL./IMG Academy * King won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in the Bisons 6-1 victory over Patriot League opponent Lafayette.

* In singles, the sophomore defeated the Leopards Alyssa Perdomo 6-1, 6-3 on court one.

*In court-one doubles, she and teammate Abby Platt won 6-4 over Perdomo and Olivia Boeckman. Honorable Mentions

Jenna Sabile, Army West Point, So., Fullerton, California/Troy * The sophomore recorded a court-three singles (6-1, 6-3) and court-two doubles (6-2) victory over Lehigh. Shelly Yaloz, Boston University, Gr., Queens, NY/Laurel Springs *Yaloz recorded a singles victory (6-1, 6-2) over Patriot League opponent Holy Cross. Hamsa Javagal, Lehigh, So., Brentwood, Tn./Brentwood * On court one, the sophomore picked up a singles victory (6-2, 3-6, 6-3) over Armys Cooper Jackson. Against Binghamton, Javagal secured a 6–2, 6–2 singles victory on court one, along with a 6–2 doubles victory on court two. PAST WINNERS

Female player 1.23 Sia Chaudry, Navy

1:30 p.m. Cooper Jackson, Army

2.7 Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

2.14 Elizabeth Gilbert, Army

2.21 Amelia Galin, Colgate

2.28 Cooper Jackson, Army

3.7 Amelia Galin, Colgate

3.14 Shelly Yaloz, Boston University

3.21 Michelle Kleynerman, Boston University

3.28 Emily Tannenbaum, Navy

4.4 Sia Chaudry, Navy

4.11 Shelly Yaloz, Boston University

4.18 Shelly Yaloz, Boston University

4.25 Whitney King, Bucknell male player 1.23Harrison Gold, Bucknell

13.30 Vishnu Bodavula, army

2.7 Gavin Segraves, Navy

2.14 Corey Craig, Boston U

2.21 Connor Nelson, Holy Cross

2.28 Jeremy Apprentice, Lehigh

3.7 Sasha Panyan, Navy

3.14 Matt Kleiman, Lehigh

3.21-Jack Selati, Colgate

3.28 Luke Garner, Navy

4.4 Dion Loutas, Boston University

4.11 Sasha Panyan, Navy

4.18 Amar Tahirovic, Bucknell ABOUT THE PATRIOTLEAGUE The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement and continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot League is achieved while member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

