21-year-old junior hockey player identified as avalanche victim in Lake Louise





The Rocky Rams Junior Hockey team has identified 21-year-old Cale Stecyk as the man who died in the Lake Louise avalanche last weekend. The resident of Red Deer, Alta., was with two other people as they passed through a closed-off area of ​​the Lake Louise Ski Resort Saturday afternoon. The area known as the West Bowl was closed due to avalanche danger. AvalancheCanada says on its website that the size 3 avalanche caused by skiers was reportedly 200 meters wide and 550 meters long, with a crest depth of 40 to 50 centimeters. According to Avalanche Canada, a size 3 avalanche “can bury and destroy a car, damage a truck, destroy a small building or break a few trees.” Two of the three people died in the avalanche, police said. One of the two was only partially buried and was able to get out, but Stecyk was completely buried. Rescue attempts were made after he was pulled out of the snow, but he did not survive. Story continues under ad The assistant captain played three seasons at the Rocky Mountain House, Atla. team. The Rocky Rams would like to extend our condolences to the Stecyk family as we mourn with them during this tragic time in the passing of #19 Cale Stecyk, the team said in a statement. Cale has impacted all of our lives for the better and we were proud to be a part of his life during his Jr. Hockey career. His infectious smile made a lasting impression on all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Trending now Canadian takes title of World’s Strongest Man for first time ever

This is when the markets expect the Bank of Canada to start cutting interest rates The Rams organization would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have all received from the hockey community as well as friends and family at this time. Ski Patrol responded quickly to an emergency call, and RCMP and Parks Canada’s rescue dogs also responded to the call. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” a statement from the resort reads. “This is also a serious reminder of the dangers of entering closed territory.” The resort said both Parks Canada and EMS have been contacted and an avalanche rescue team has been sent to the site. Story continues under ad On Friday, AvalancheCanada tweeted a warning not to be fooled by warm temperatures at lower elevations, noting that winter avalanche problems continue in the Alps. — with files from Jayme Doll, Emily Mertz and Meghan Cobb, Global News

