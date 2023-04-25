Sports
Schwabhausen’s table tennis department: get up before you go – sport
Chat GPT, the famous artificial intelligence, might have made it more exciting. The text machine, on the other hand, which (no joke!) since 2021 automatically converts bare figures up to the district class into long-winded match reports on the results pages of the German Table Tennis Association, probably still needs its prose. At least, introductory sentences like the following about the promotion-decisive season finale in the third women’s Bundesliga South pose no immediate danger, even for hypertensive patients: .”
Best regards to the machine: There were perhaps a few minor details that would have been worth mentioning in such a report. Theresa Faltermaier, for example: As the host’s young player TSV Schwabhausen I drove everything home that Sunday, she must have done it by bike. Because the daughter of a former international is only 14 and not yet able to drive. Nevertheless, she achieved a positive individual record in this third division women’s team, a 7:4.
Kolbermoor only counts on a women’s team, Schwabhausen is working on the contrast program
Second, the game at the end of the season was a derby, a 6:0 against the second representation of neighbor TuS Frstenfeldbruck. Thirdly, this runaway victory secured the championship title for TSV Schwabhausen II and with it promotion to the second Bundesliga, where the club – fourth – will never appear. As reported, his entire table tennis department will soon move to TSV Dachau, where those responsible hope for better structures. In addition to the first division, Dachau now also receives a new second division team from the small neighboring municipality.
For the quartet consisting of the Ukrainian Veronika Matiunina, the Hungarian Orsolya Feher, the Dutch Emine Ernst and Faltermaier, this Sunday must have been their last rally in the old jersey with the Schwabhauser wolf crest. Matiunina, the 16-year-old, who joined the selection on a very short notice due to the war in her home country, is now leaving the club again and with Feher you never know whether she will also be used in Schwabhausen’s first team.
This first-class ensemble around international Sabine Winter still has his historic last strokes in the old jersey ahead of him. On the first Friday of May, the quarter-finals of the play-offs against SV Bblingen begin with defensive legend Qianhong Gotsch and young national player Annett Kaufmann. “Unpleasant opponents for us,” says club coach Alexander Yahmed, “I’m curious myself.” The first leg (7 p.m.) will take place at home, the second leg two days later (2 p.m.) away.
The second Bavarian first division club, SV-DJK Kolbermoor, is also in the quarter-finals. He starts the same Friday at TSV Langstadt, the second leg on Sunday (2 p.m.) will be played in Kolbermoor.
Kolbermoor will of course not integrate his department into a neighboring club after the season, but that is not the only difference between the clubs at the moment. While in the men’s amateurs both have a decent base – Kolbermoor has five teams in the game after a few cancellations, Schwabhausen four – the club from the district of Rosenheim has exactly one team for women: the first division winner twice the German Cup, but has been without a base since the second team withdrew.
Before the start of the play-offs, one personality is also certain in the first division ensemble: Mercedesz Nagyvaradi is leaving, Tin-Tin Ho is coming
Also in Schwabhausen, coach Yahmed notes that Corona has generally destroyed a lot in the clubs, but his club is still working on the contrast program with five women’s teams spread across the competitions. “The second team will be very young,” he explained, speaking for promotion. “They are going to have to take a huge step in their development and they need that. They need to recognize their limitations so they can see what they are working for.” Promotion guarantee Matiunina is replaced by Melanie Merk, also 16, who last played for Langweid in the second division.
One person is also certain in the first team: Mercedesz Nagyvaradi will leave the club. “It’s a shame,” says the coach, “she had an offer she just couldn’t refuse.” Instead of the popular Hungarian returning to her homeland, the club has signed 24-year-old pen holder Tin-Tin Ho. The English is number 135 in the world rankings and has already been nominated for the next Olympic Games, which is why, according to Yahmed, she wants to “give real gas” in the Bundesliga after her medical studies – then for TSV Dachau . Nagyvaradi can only try the same in the play-offs for TSV Schwabhausen.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsingermany.com/schwabhausens-table-tennis-department-rise-before-moving-out-sport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood bears fruit
- Schwabhausen’s table tennis department: get up before you go – sport
- NBAF Honors Two-Time Academy Award Winner Ruth E. Carter, Visual Artist Shanequa Gay and Designer Busayo Olupona at 17th Annual Fine Arts and Fashion
- Google Cloud becomes profitable for the first time
- Malaysians took to social media after feeling tremors from the Indonesia earthquake
- Frankie goes to Hollywood get together
- USDA Proposal Aims to Reduce Salmonella Infections in Raw Breaded Chicken Products
- Leading Venture Investors Form Global Alliance to Build Net Zero Business from Scratch
- Bollywood Saturday Night Party – NYC Rooftop Bar
- 21-year-old junior hockey player identified as avalanche victim in Lake Louise
- 16 Best Overshirts For Men Perfect For (Almost) Any Occasion
- Google’s Search Business Sees Heat in Q1 2023 Earnings