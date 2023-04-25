Chat GPT, the famous artificial intelligence, might have made it more exciting. The text machine, on the other hand, which (no joke!) since 2021 automatically converts bare figures up to the district class into long-winded match reports on the results pages of the German Table Tennis Association, probably still needs its prose. At least, introductory sentences like the following about the promotion-decisive season finale in the third women’s Bundesliga South pose no immediate danger, even for hypertensive patients: .”

Best regards to the machine: There were perhaps a few minor details that would have been worth mentioning in such a report. Theresa Faltermaier, for example: As the host’s young player TSV Schwabhausen I drove everything home that Sunday, she must have done it by bike. Because the daughter of a former international is only 14 and not yet able to drive. Nevertheless, she achieved a positive individual record in this third division women’s team, a 7:4.

Kolbermoor only counts on a women’s team, Schwabhausen is working on the contrast program

Second, the game at the end of the season was a derby, a 6:0 against the second representation of neighbor TuS Frstenfeldbruck. Thirdly, this runaway victory secured the championship title for TSV Schwabhausen II and with it promotion to the second Bundesliga, where the club – fourth – will never appear. As reported, his entire table tennis department will soon move to TSV Dachau, where those responsible hope for better structures. In addition to the first division, Dachau now also receives a new second division team from the small neighboring municipality.

For the quartet consisting of the Ukrainian Veronika Matiunina, the Hungarian Orsolya Feher, the Dutch Emine Ernst and Faltermaier, this Sunday must have been their last rally in the old jersey with the Schwabhauser wolf crest. Matiunina, the 16-year-old, who joined the selection on a very short notice due to the war in her home country, is now leaving the club again and with Feher you never know whether she will also be used in Schwabhausen’s first team.

This first-class ensemble around international Sabine Winter still has his historic last strokes in the old jersey ahead of him. On the first Friday of May, the quarter-finals of the play-offs against SV Bblingen begin with defensive legend Qianhong Gotsch and young national player Annett Kaufmann. “Unpleasant opponents for us,” says club coach Alexander Yahmed, “I’m curious myself.” The first leg (7 p.m.) will take place at home, the second leg two days later (2 p.m.) away.

The second Bavarian first division club, SV-DJK Kolbermoor, is also in the quarter-finals. He starts the same Friday at TSV Langstadt, the second leg on Sunday (2 p.m.) will be played in Kolbermoor.

Kolbermoor will of course not integrate his department into a neighboring club after the season, but that is not the only difference between the clubs at the moment. While in the men’s amateurs both have a decent base – Kolbermoor has five teams in the game after a few cancellations, Schwabhausen four – the club from the district of Rosenheim has exactly one team for women: the first division winner twice the German Cup, but has been without a base since the second team withdrew.

Before the start of the play-offs, one personality is also certain in the first division ensemble: Mercedesz Nagyvaradi is leaving, Tin-Tin Ho is coming

Also in Schwabhausen, coach Yahmed notes that Corona has generally destroyed a lot in the clubs, but his club is still working on the contrast program with five women’s teams spread across the competitions. “The second team will be very young,” he explained, speaking for promotion. “They are going to have to take a huge step in their development and they need that. They need to recognize their limitations so they can see what they are working for.” Promotion guarantee Matiunina is replaced by Melanie Merk, also 16, who last played for Langweid in the second division.

One person is also certain in the first team: Mercedesz Nagyvaradi will leave the club. “It’s a shame,” says the coach, “she had an offer she just couldn’t refuse.” Instead of the popular Hungarian returning to her homeland, the club has signed 24-year-old pen holder Tin-Tin Ho. The English is number 135 in the world rankings and has already been nominated for the next Olympic Games, which is why, according to Yahmed, she wants to “give real gas” in the Bundesliga after her medical studies – then for TSV Dachau . Nagyvaradi can only try the same in the play-offs for TSV Schwabhausen.