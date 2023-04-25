Cricket should not float on barrels of oil in a time of climate crisis

In the recent issue of Delete, the 160th, there is a plea to give Test cricket the kiss of life. The editor was not exaggerating. In fact, he might have underestimated the problem. Perhaps it is cricket itself, in all its shapes and sizes, that needs the kiss of life.

The Almanack says: The national boards have handed over the keys to the few self-interests and have lost control of the players they cherished. The Indian franchises have been given permission to take over the house, private money decides.

Man-made hazards

Internal threats leading to an implosion is one thing, and worryingly enough, the game faces two external threats, both man-made and not coincidentally linked. The first is climate change, and the other the sportswashing ambitions of Saudi Arabia that think it’s a good idea to throw pots of oil money at various sports as a PR ploy. Respectability can be bought if you have enough money and good marketing.

At Lords last week, Peter Frankopan, Professor of World History at Oxford and recently author of Earth transformed, spoke at the Wisden Dinner about the climate challenges cricket is facing. He told The protectorCricket is the most affected by the changing climate of all major field sports. About 239 million people around the world live less than a meter above sea level, including nearly 75% of Bangladesh, and sea levels are rising.

In the Caribbean, research suggests hurricanes are up to five times more likely if climate targets are not met; in Pakistan, nearly 10 million people were displaced by the devastating floods of 2022.

And as global temperatures rise, he reminded us that heat exposure is not only physically dangerous, but also affects your cognitive function.

Have a look at the sponsors

It’s time for cricket to take a closer look at its sponsors. Last year, Saudi Aramco, the largest oil company in the world, became a global sponsor of the sport. The company’s contribution to the climate crisis is immense. Fossil fuel and sport are not good partners in this day and age. All sports should have standards for sponsors, as well as for players and officials. Clean, renewable energy should be the minimum requirement for sponsorship.

Saudi Arabia is also looking for a more direct involvement, with an IPL-style tournament blessed (and possibly run) by India’s Board of Control for Cricket. With IPL franchises in the fray. This means Indian players, who have so far been unavailable for T20 franchise tournaments around the world, may receive certificates of no objection to compete in Saudi Arabia in a tournament that will take another chunk of dates off the international calendar . It might even rival the IPL for the amount of money involved because, as the Saudis have shown with golf and one-off boxing or tennis, they have to be the biggest, the highest paying, the best etc. Sport as an ego massager.

Worry about development

Whatever the criticism of national cricket boards like the BCCI, the fact remains that cricket is their main concern; the development, advancement and spread of the game is just as important as the growth of the players for their respective countries.

The Saudis are unlikely to have such problems, the games are not that important; it is a means to an end. It entails acceptance and approval of a country where women have no voice and power is absolute in the ruler, where dissent is summarily dealt with and not everyone is equal.

That could, with variations, also apply to some cricket-playing countries, so why not Saudi, some may ask? When inequality is built into the law and when the rationale is as clear as it gets, it might be time to step back and think. Selling the game to the highest bidder is not in an administrator’s job description.

The cynic might argue that, with the climate crisis set to bring an untimely end to the game one way or another, perhaps there’s some wisdom in making as much money out of it as quickly as possible before that world ends. And who better to get that money from than the company that has been responsible for 4.38% of all greenhouse gas emissions since 1965?

The changing shape of cricket has been a recurring theme for some time now. But those were changes from within. Now we also have the enemy at the gates.