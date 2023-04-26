Augustanas Hermange Headlines All-CCIW Men’s Tennis Team





NAPERVILLE Twelve student-athletes were recognized on the All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Mens Tennis Team, which was released Tuesday afternoon by the league’s office. Augustana sophomore Arthur Hermange was named Student-Athlete of the Year. In addition, Carthage freshman Francisco Silveira was named CCIW First-Year Student-Athlete of the Year and 26th-year Firebirds head coach Brady Lindsley was named CCIW Coach of the Year for the 10th time. Hermange, Augustana’s ninth CCIW Student-Athlete of the Year since 1981, posted a 5–1 singles record from first place of the Augustana lineup against conference opponents. The native of Saclay, France was also 3-3 in the league alongside Gabo Luna on #1 doubles. For the full season, Hermanage was 9-4 at #1 singles. Silveira emerged as one of the Firebirds top performers, going a perfect 6-0 in the league at #2 singles. The freshman from Niterói, Brazil was also spotless in the CCIW doubles competition, scoring a 7-0 score in the second slot in the lineup with Cooper Feruzzi. Lindsley led the Firebirds to a 6–1 doubles record against CCIW opponents, tying with North Central for the league’s best regular season. Carthage was 15-5 overall in doubles matches. Tuesday’s announcement marked Lindsley’s first CCIW Coach of the Year award since 2015. The first team featured repeat selections for Hermanage, Carthages Yanozie Amadike and North Central’s Ramon Vilarroig Martinez and Javier Suarez Balsera. Silveira and Millikins Hasting Bjorkman were first picks. Carthages Myles Krzewinski was a repeat pick in the second team. CCIW Coach of the Year Brady Lindsley, Carthage CCIW Student-Athlete of the Year Arthur Hermange, Augustana CCIW Freshman Student-Athlete of the Year Francisco Silveira, Carthage All-CCIW First Team Arthur Hermange, Augustana, So., Saclay, France

Yanozie Amadike, Carthage, Sr., Calgary, Alberta

Francisco Silveira, Carthage, Fr., Niteroi, Brazil

Hasting Bjorkman, Millikin, Fr., Saroe, Sweden

Javier Suarez Balsera, North Central, Sr., Madrid, Spain

Ramon Vilarroig Martinez, North Central, Jr., Castellon, Spain All-CCIW Second Team Andrew LaBelle, Carroll, Fr., Mukwonago, Wis.

Myles Krzewinski, Carthage, Jr., Green Bay, Wis.

Ian Turnbull, Illinois Wesleyan, Fr., Bloomington, Ill.

Clayton Maack, Millikin, Sr., Chesterfield, Mo.

Matt Sengphommachanh, North Central, So., Elgin, Ill.

Jack Booker, Wheaton, Jr., Indianapolis, Ind. At the end of each sports season, each varsity program will recognize one student-athlete as their RESPECT Award accolade. RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values ​​of responsibility, enthusiasm, service, pride, excellence, collaboration and trust. The RESPECT Award recognizes the intangible qualities a student-athlete possesses that exemplify good character and encourage inclusiveness and a positive culture. CCIW RESPECT Award Recipients Gabo Luna, Augustana, So., Monterrey, Mexico

Ryan LaBelle, Carroll, Fr., Mukwonago, Wis.

Cooper Ferruzzi, Carthage, Jr., Bristol, Wis.

Ben Cavka, Elmhurst, Jr., Villa Park, Ill.

Ben Vigneri, Illinois Wesleyan, Fr., Casper, Wyo.

Justin Caldwell, Millikin, Sr., Richardson, Texas

Brian Gambuzza, North Central, Sr., Plainfield, Illinois.

Joey Geisz, Wheaton, Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado. Follow the CCIW |CCIW Twitter|CCIW Instagram|CCIW Facebook| The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) was founded in 1946 and currently serves nine member institutions, including Augustana College (Rock Island, Illinois), Carroll University (Waukesha, Wis.), Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.), Elmhurst University (Elmhurst, Illinois), Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington, Illinois), Millikin University (Decatur, Illinois), North Central College (Naperville, Illinois), North Park University (Chicago, Illinois), and Wheaton College (Wheaton, ill.) .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cciw.org/news/2023/4/25/augustanas-hermange-headlines-all-cciw-mens-tennis-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos