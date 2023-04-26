



Credits: The Gathering at South Forsyth Credits: The Gathering at South Forsyth Suburban Forsyth is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, and residents in the area have expressed concerns about traffic. Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena both have access from multiple highways and MARTA rails. Truist Park is located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285. The Forsyth site has one highway in Ga. 400, which often becomes a parking lot during peak hours. To move The development team has long-running Georgia Department of Transportation projects along Ga. 400 touted that are on the books to improve access to the area. These include toll roads on Ga. 400, a new interchange on Union Hill Road, and improvements to other nearby exits. GDOT is expected to choose a developer for the Ga this year. 400 express lanes, but completion will likely take years. A public filing says the Gathering project will be built in stages through 2033, but Gathering backers have said they want the area up and running within three years. Forsyth works limited public transport via an on-demand shuttle service. But the county lacks a transit system with scheduled routes. The Republican stronghold of Forsyth is not part of MARTA, and a vote to join MARTA seems unlikely for now. Neighboring and more diverse Gwinnett County has rejected MARTA three times, most recently in 2019. But Melissa Clink, a local Democratic Party activist and resident of Forsyth, said the Gathering project could open the door to expanded transit services. It seems half the county is very excited and the other half is scared of traffic and afraid of MARTA expanding, she said. I see a lot more support for MARTA expansion than in years past. Clink said expanding MARTA also helps minimize traffic and environmental impacts from the arena’s development. Taxpayer support Most professional sports teams and arena operators seek government funding to support operations. Taxpayer funding was part of both Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Truist Park. The Gathering team has not disclosed how it will fund the project, nor whether they will seek taxpayer support. In a written statement last week, Commissioner Laura Semanson told the AJC she supports the rally, but she not in favor of new taxes to finance the complex. At this stage, the developers have not yet asked for a province funding for the proposed project, she said. To discover Glitzy $2 billion Forsyth arena district comes with many unknowns Glitzy $2 billion Forsyth arena district comes with many unknowns Tuesday meeting Forsyth commissioners will hold their working session at 110 East Main Street, Suite 200, in Cumming on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

