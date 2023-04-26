Sports
Pepperdine Men’s Golf Heads to WCC Championships this week
MALIBU, California The #6 Pepperdine men’s golf team heads to the West Coast Conference Championships this week, with the Waves looking for their fifth title in a row and their best 23rd overall.
EVENT INFORMATION The WCC Championships are held at the par-72, 7,109-yard Gold Mountain Golf Club – Olympic Course in Bremerton, Washington. 18 holes of golf are played every day from Thursday to Saturday (April 27-29). Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.
FIELD In addition to #6 Pepperdine, eight other schools sponsor men’s golf: BYU, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, San Diego, San Francisco, Saint Mary’s, and Santa Clara. USF is second with 11 WCC titles. After Pepperdine, the second highest ranked teams by Golfstat in the field are #44 BYU, #45 San Diego and #46 San Francisco.
PEPPERDINE SETUP Pepperdine’s lineup for the WCC Championships consists of senior William Sleeve (Chino, California/Ontario Christian HS), graduate students Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis, Minn./The Blake School), Sam Choi (Anaheim, California/New Mexico), Luke Gifford (Boca Raton, Fla./South Florida) and college freshman Brady Siravo (Sacramento, California/Jesuit HS).
HISTORY Pepperdine’s 22 WCC titles have all been won since 1987. The Waves have finished first or second in six straight championships and 27 of the last 33 overall. Pepperdine has also produced the medalist in three of the last four tournaments, 14 in all.
RANKING The Waves are currently #6 by Golfstat, #7 by Golfweek/Sagarin and #9 in the Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll.
Golf Week/Sagarin individual rankings: Hitchner #15, Sleeve #23, Choi #39.
Golfstat individual rankings: Sleeve #20, Hitchner #24, Choi #25, Gifford #134.
PGA Tour University rankings: Sleeve #6, Choi #18, Hitchner #19, Gifford #69, Nieves #101.
World Amateur Golf Ranking: Sleeve #7, Hitchner #32 and Choi #39.
SPRING HIGHLIGHTS Pepperdine won two tournaments this spring: The Prestige (February 20-22) and Western Intercollegiate (April 10-12). The Waves have finished in the top five in six of seven tournaments this spring, including a second-place finish at the Southwestern Invitational (January 30-February 1), NIT (March 17-18), and a third-place finish at Southern Highlands Collegiate (26 -28 February) next to first place.
Derek Hitchnerwon his first collegiate tournament at the Western Intercollegiate, and it was also Waves’ first individual win of the season. In five of the six tournaments, a Pepperdine golfer has finished in the top five. Along with Hitchner’s top-ranking finish, he led the Waves in two other tournaments, tied for ninth in the Southwestern and 14th in the Valspar. William Sleeve has finished in the top five and also led the Waves in three tournaments with a second-place finish at The Prestige, third at the NIT, and a tie for fifth place at Southern Highlands. Sleeve leads the Waves with a scoring average of 70.50, which ranks fourth in Pepperdine’s golf record books, while Hitchner has a scoring average of 70.64 and ranks sixth. Sleeves Sam Choi, who has an average score of 70.89 and ranks 10th, have each finished in the top-20 in eight tournaments this season. Sleeve and Hitchner have finished in the top-10 five times, while Choi has achieved the feat in three tournaments.
WATCHING RECORDS William Sleeve No. 2 all-time in scoring average (70.97), No. 5 in sub-par rounds (63), and 9th in career top-10 finishes (18) and top-20 finishes (27)… Derek Hitchner is #6 all-time in scoring average (71.53) and #7 under par (56).
ARNOLD PALMER CUP Derek Hitchnerwas named to the Team USA Arnold Palmer Cup team this week. As announced in December, head coach Michael Beard will also lead the Americans in the tournament taking place June 8-10 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.
WCC MONTHLY DECISION William Sleeve earned his first-ever West Coast Conference Golfer of the Month award for his February performances. He averaged 70.33 strokes per round and scored four rounds under par in his nine rounds played in three tournaments. He finished in the top-10 twice and top-20 in all three tournaments, including a second-place finish at The Prestige to help the Waves win the tournament title for the first time in the program’s history.
Graduation in the following month of March Sam Choi also received WCC Golfer of the Month honors for the first time in his career. In the team’s two tournaments in the month, he averaged 70.33 strokes per round and tapped two rounds under par of his six rounds played, while in the other four rounds he even hit par without going over. He finished in the top-20 in both tournaments, tied for 13th at the NIT while the Waves finished second and tied for 20th at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational.
