Transfer portal showcases the latest revolving door in college football

As the curtain rose on Saturday, light snowflakes fell on the spring game of the University of Colorado football team.

Far from putting a damper on the event, they only enhanced the sense of theater surrounding the intrasquad scrimmage of a hitherto irrelevant Buffaloes program: an announced crowd of 47,277 in Boulder, a nationally televised audience, and a head coach who also served acted as master of ceremonies in Deion Sanders, who was adorned with a white cowboy hat, a gold whistle around his neck, and a puffy waistcoat embroidered with his nickname Prime.

The good vibes of the afternoon lasted as long as the fallen snow.

On Sunday, one of the scrimmages stars, receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, announced that he would be looking for another school. Soon he was joined by a teammate. And then another. And another. By the end of Monday, 18 players had entered the transfer portal, continuing another kind of Buffalo stampede.

When Sanders arrived, he told his team in a meeting that he would immediately upgrade the talent of a team that only won one game last season. As of Tuesday, only 17 of the 84 players who were on last season's opening game remain, according to the Boulder daily camera.