Rafael Nadal nears return to tennis, says Uncle Toni – ‘Not long before he can compete again’





Rafael Nadal is nearing a return to tennis, says his uncle Toni, as he weighs his cousin’s chances at the upcoming French Open. Nadal has been absent from the men’s tour since January, when he lost in the second round of the Australian Open to Mackenzie MacDonald after appearing to sustain a hip injury during the match. He was expected to return after six to eight weeks, but has now been missing for much longer as his clay court calendar – usually his strongest part of the season – has been decimated. Roland Garros Should Alcaraz be the French Open favorite now? YESTERDAY AT 08:58 However, the French Open, an event he won 14 times, remains a possibility as the Paris tournament will not start for another month. In conversation with RTVE in Madrid Toni said: Rafael is recovering, I think it won’t be long before he can compete again, but in this tournament (the Madrid Open) he couldn’t be here. This is one of the tournaments he is most looking forward to playing in, but we will have to wait another year. It is clear that he will not arrive at Roland-Garros with a good preparation, we should not kid ourselves. Since January 10, he has not played any matches and has not competed for a long time. He didn’t play many games for Australia either, but Nadal gets going right away and in a Grand Slam it very much depends on the draw. “If you’re lucky enough to have a decent draw in the early rounds, anything can happen. I have often said. Nadal in the second week [of a Grand Slam] favorite.” Nadal’s prospects had been a little bleaker when he announced he would miss Madrid. He said, “At first [the injury] had to be a recovery period of six to eight weeks and we are now at fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we expected. “All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution is not what they initially told us and we are in a difficult situation. “The injury is still not healed and I can’t determine what I need to compete. I was training but a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do a different treatment and see if things improve to try and get to what comes next. “I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I’d tell you, but I don’t know. This is how things are now.” – – – Stream the French Open on discovery+ the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk ATP Madrid Nadal pulls out of Madrid Open over injury concerns 20/04/2023 AT 09:30 Roland Garros For now we have to wait for Uncle Toni, hopeful of French Open return for Rafa 19/04/2023 AT 08:21

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.co.uk/tennis/roland-garros/2023/rafael-nadal-closing-in-on-return-to-tennis-says-uncle-toni-not-long-before-he-can-compete-again_sto9576691/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos