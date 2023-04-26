Sports
Hockey leagues, figure skating, games: what’s on offer at the Ford Ice Center in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (NOW CLARKSVILLE) Ford Ice Center-Clarksville is officially open, with a wide range of activities for the public, from hockey games to figure skating.
The rink is located in the F&M Bank Arena, which received their certificate of occupancy in February and has held a number of limited arena events. Since then, Ford Ice Center employees have moved into their portion of the building and began public work on April 12.
A big goal is to expand learn skate programs and continue a mission to grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. But they are working to grow figure skating as well.
“We want to invite all of Clarksville to the Ford Ice Center, whether a new or seasoned skater, there is something fun for the whole family,” Senior Manager Andrew Franklin told Clarksville Now. “We look forward to giving all players and skaters the guidance and pipeline to succeed and progress on and off the ice. Program offerings are available for all ages and abilities, all close to home in Montgomery County.
“It means the world to us and will be a great benefit to the community. We look forward to providing new and veteran hockey and figure skaters with countless opportunities to enjoy the new facility,” said Franklin.
Ford Ice Center Offers
Hockey drop-in and figure skating sessions are now offered during business hours, which vary throughout the week.
Hockey drop-in sessions include player stick time or pick-up games. These sessions cost $10, and the time ranges from an hour to an hour and a half.
As for the figure skating break-in sessions, skaters can freestyle to their heart’s content. These sessions cost $5 for 30 minutes on the ice.
For more, here’s the schedule for registration for hockey and figure skating.
Ford Ice Center will begin offering public skates in May or June. Public skating sessions cost $12 per skater, which includes rental skates to use. However, Franklin said citizens are more than welcome to bring their own skates. They pay the same entrance fee.
Three-on-three hockey league
A three-on-three hockey league game will be played at the Ford Ice Center on August 2. according to the F&M Bank Arena website. The league, 3ICE, consists of eight teams and this is their second season.
3ICE will make their trip to Clarksville in week six of their regular season, which will be their last set of regular season games before the championship series on August 12 in Philadelphia. The winner receives the Patrick Cup.
Tickets can be found on the F&M Bank Arena website, and here they are some teams who will compete in 3ICE next season.
Learn to skate by levels
Clarksville isn’t Middle Tennessee’s first Ford Ice Center; there are also locations in Antioch and Bellevue, with a varied selection.
At both locations, the Ford Ice Centers offer classes through the Scott Hamilton Academy Learn to Skate programs, which teach beginners the basics.
As an example, there is “Scott’s Tots – Explore and Play!” This particular introductory curriculum is “divided into four progressive levels, allowing kids with no previous skating experience to build confidence while learning the basics. Scott’s Tots is for kids ages 3 to 6.”
In addition to classes for adolescents, they have programs for adults. One program is especially for beginners or for those who are more advanced. It is divided into six classes where skaters progress at their own pace. The age category is 16 years and older.
Hockey for youth and adults
Ice Ford Centers also offer a variety of hockey programs and hockey leagues.
“It was exciting to open the doors to the community and especially exciting to see young skaters take to the ice for the first time through our Try Hockey for Free program. It has been great to see and get to know the local community that has already started using the facility and is eager to see it grow,” said Franklin.
An example of a program is the Go out and learn the program, created by the Nashville Predators. This is a free on-ice youth hockey series that gives kids the opportunity to learn about the game without buying equipment.
It is designed for both boys and girls ages 4 to 9 with no previous hockey or skating experience. The program teaches children the basics of hockey as well as the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship and self-confidence.
They also offer youth and adult leagues for those interested in higher level competition.
Figure skating
Figure skaters also have different options depending on their skill level.
Advanced figure skaters can take on-ice or off-ice lessons. For the ice lessons, skaters have the option to choose between power-up sessions, spin lesson and jump lesson. For off-ice classes, skaters can attend sessions that cover ballet, off-ice jumps, and strength and conditioning.
The rinks at the Ford Ice Center also host numerous figure skating camps and clinics.
