Griffith named Met Coach of the Year; Hsu, Davis earn All-Met Honors

NEW YORK The Met Basketball Writers Association has named Columbia’s Megan Griffith his Maggie Dixon Met Coach of the Year. This marks the first time in the award’s 28-year history that a Columbia coach has won the honor.

To add to the awards, Abbey Hu And Kailyn Davis were named to the All-Met teams for the second consecutive season. Hsu was one of six players named First Team All-Met. Davis was one of six to earn Second Team All-Met honors.

The Met Basketball Writers Association includes 21 schools in the New York City metropolitan area in NCAA Div. I. Those schools include Army West Point, Columbia, Fairfield, Fairleigh Dickinson, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, St. Francis, St. John’s, Saint Peter’s, Seton Hall, Stony Brook and Wagner.

The 2022-23 All-Met teams will be honored at the 90th MBWA Haggerty Awards Dinner on Thursday, April 27 at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel & Conference Center in Tarrytown, New York. The Haggerty Dinner is the longest-running media-administered college basketball awards program in the United States.

Now entering her eighth year at the helm of her alma mater, Griffith has led a transformational turnaround for Columbia’s women’s basketball program. Last season, her team posted an unprecedented 28-6 overall record, including a second straight 12-2 Ivy campaign that gave the Lions a share of their first regular season championship. Columbia’s 28 wins beat the previous year’s 25 for most in program history. Along the way, the highly anticipated quality non-conference road wins Memphis (Nov 7), Seton Hall (Nov 17), Miami (Nov 27), and UMass (Dec 10), winning the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament over a Hurricanes team who reached the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. After a record 11–2 non-conference season, Columbia earned a program-record 10th straight win by defeating Princeton on the road in overtime, 58–55, beating the Tigers for the first time since 2008 and breaking their 27-game series . winning streak.

Columbia accepted an offer for its second straight Postseason WNIT. Once there, Griffith and the Lions did not disappoint. They defeated NEC Regular Season Champion Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round, defeating Fordham and Syracuse before avenging their Ivy Tournament loss to Harvard in the Great Eight. The win over the Crimson made Columbia the first team in Ivy League history to advance to the WNIT National Semifinals where they went on the road and led wire-to-wire to knock down Bowling Green for a sellout audience. , 77-70. The win over the Falcons advanced the Lions to the Championship Game, which took place on national television on April 1 at the historic Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas.

In the 2022–2023 season, the Lions debuted in both the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. They received their first vote in the AP Top 25 on December 12 and went on to receive six votes. Columbia received its first votes in the Coaches Poll on January 3, receiving votes for five consecutive weeks.

The leading scorer of the Ivy League (17.8), Hsu was second in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.29), fourth in total threes (112), and No. 3 in the Ivy League in 3-point percentage (.377). Her 112 threes broke her own Ivy League record of 108 she set last season. Hsu’s two best performances were wins at UMass (December 10) and at Harvard (February 17). Against the Minutewomen, she racked up a then-career 34 points while going 9-of-11 from a range of 3 points, setting a new program record for triples in a game. In late February, she outdid herself by going 13-for-18 from the field and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc en route to a career-high 35 points in a win over Harvard. Her 35 points were the most in a single game by an Ivy League player this season and tied for fifth in a game in Columbia’s record books.

A consistent stat-sheet stuffer, Davis was among the top 10 in the Ivy League in scoring (13.6), rebounding (8.3), field goal percentage (.510), assists (3.7), total blocks ( 27) and total number of steals (53). Two-time Ivy League Player of the Week, Davis made history on January 28 by becoming the first player in program history to record a triple-double. The Norwalk, Connecticut senior did just that by going for 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a dominant win over Dartmouth. Davis was one of 29 players in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season, becoming only the fifth player in Ivy League history to accomplish the feat. She also posted 10 double-doubles this season, six of them against the Ivy League competition. Her 27 points against Harvard in the Ivy League Tournament was a career high.

