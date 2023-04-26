Men’s tennis wins King’s 5-0 to advance to MAC Freedom Championship





Next game: Last 29-04-2023 | To be determined Apr 29 (Sat) / TBA Last History NORTH BERGEN, NJ (April 25, 2023) The top-seeded men’s tennis team from the Stevens Institute of Technology defeated No. 4 King’s (PA) by a score of 5-0 in the MAC Freedom Semifinals, at Braddock Park in North Bergen, NJ Tuesday afternoon. The two-time reigning conference champion returns to the MAC Freedom Championship for a third straight season Stevens remains perfect in MAC Freedom conference tournaments as they have never lost since the team moved from the Empire 8 to the MAC Freedom during the 2019-2020 season. The team has now won ten games in a row. Stevens again captured all three doubles to take a 3-0 lead. sophomore Oliver Persson and junior Aashi Kulakarni won their tenth game in a row with an 8-3 first line victory over Logan Gregory and John Toussaint. sophomore Vivek Harinarayan and freshmen Max William Kanz defeated Patrick Pech and Aidan Temple 8–0 on line two, also recording their tenth win in a row. sophomore Sebastian Wroe and classmate Troy Zhang completed the sweep with an 8-0 line three win over Brendan Turowski and Jacob Nelson for just their second win as partners. As the teams play from first to five, the Ducks only needed two singles wins to advance. On line four, Wroe was able to pull off a victory over Temple by a score of 6-1, 6-0. Zhang earned the deciding point for the Ducks on the sixth line as he defeated Nelson 6-0, 6-0. Stevens owned leads in all other singles matches that would be declared unfinished. Kulakarni led Gregory on line one 6-1, 1-0. On the second line, Harinarayan maintained a 6-1, 2-1 lead over Toussaint. Kanz had a 6-0 lead over Pech, 3-2 on line three and sophomores Matt Luzzi led Turowski 6–0, 3–0 on the fifth line to round out unfinished games. Next one: Men’s tennis will play at the MAC Freedom Championship in North Bergen on April 29. They are up against #2 FDU-Florham or #3 DeSales. The Ducks are 7-0 all time in the MAC Freedom Tournament, beating the opponents 35-1. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stevensducks.com/news/2023/4/25/mens-tennis-sweeps-kings-5-0-to-advance-to-mac-freedom-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos