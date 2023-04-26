Hockey goalkeeper in Over-50 Elmsford league survives heart attack, car crash after teammates perform CPR





ELMSFORD, New York (WABC) — The Bible tells the story of Lazarus, a man who was raised from the dead. In Elmsford, New York, a similar story can be told about a man named Drew Lazarus. Lazarus is used to making saves, as a goaltender for his over-50 league hockey team. In February, it was his teammates who saved him. The 62-year-old suffered a heart attack while driving home from a game. He was on his way to meet his team in a diner. Ilya Grozovsky, one of his teammates, saw Lazarus’ car crash into the bushes. He used a piece of steel to beak the window. READ ALSO | Tucker Carlson, Fox News have “agreed to part ways,” the company says “At that moment his eyes were a little wide open, but we felt a pulse, there was no pulse, so in my mind he was dead,” Grozovksy said. Lazarus’ teammates performed CPR. When EMTs arrived, they used a defibrillator to restart his heart. He was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, just a few miles away. “If it weren’t for his friends, people who knew how to do CPR and had access to a hospital that could do emergency procedures in the middle of the night that would support his body and life, he wouldn’t be here today,” he said. Dr. Avi Levine of Westchester Medical Center. Lazarus had no history of heart disease and no symptoms, but he spent five days in the hospital and had two stents placed in his heart. He has since fully recovered and the team has a new requirement to play. “About 10 guys have gone to the cardiologist and we’re really promoting a lot of things that I think guys over 50 should be doing to be healthy and careful because I never thought it would happen to him.” said his teammate Todd Levy. ———- * More news from the Northern Suburbs * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for the latest news * Follow us on YouTube Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News Have a tip for breaking news or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/hockey-player-heart-attack-lazarus-elmsford/13186338/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos