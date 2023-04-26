Vandalism marks possible escalation of tensions between tennis and pickleball in Needham





Local

Needham police found four (pickleball) nets cut diagonally and destroyed on Monday morning. It’s loud and repetitive. Some Wellesley residents are sour on pickleball and its pop pop pop.



Is pickleball the next big sport? Boston.com readers say it’s “highly addictive.”

Needham experiences some tennis tension. An act of vandalism at the city’s courts comes amid a series of disputes between tennis and pickleball enthusiasts, but neither players nor police know if there’s a connection between the two. Needham police responded Monday morning at Mills Field Courts on Hampton Avenue and found “four (pickleball) nets cut diagonally and destroyed,” authorities told Boston.com. Police said they have not observed any other related acts in the area and are currently investigating a motive. Needham Police and Needham Schools are investigating separate vandalism incidents involving neighbors’ pickleball nets. Tensions rise on tennis courts in the shared city – 3 incidents in 2 days. #wbz @ 11 pic.twitter.com/lW0l83B4VO — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) April 25, 2023 “We don’t have enough information to determine whether this was a random act of vandalism or a targeted event,” Needham Deputy Chief of Police Chris Baker told Boston.com. Different pickleball players told WBZ-TV that there was a verbal altercation with tennis players over the weekend about sharing the courts. Players also reported nets being thrown out of the courts Monday afternoon during a girls’ high school tennis match. The Superintendent of Needham Schools is investigating the latest incident and tells WBZ the office is investigating “unacceptable adult behaviour”. The conflict comes as pickleball is booming in Needham – and across the country. A Facebook groupwith a mission to “meet new people, build community and grow the game in Needham”, it has gained nearly 1,100 members in the past year. Register newsletter Stay up to date with the latest news from Boston.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2023/04/25/needham-tennis-pickleball-tension-mills-field-courts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos