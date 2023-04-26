table tennis with a side of Big Brother

A quick blow of a paddle and the small plastic ball flew over the net and slammed onto the table, too hard and fast to bounce back.

There’s something I haven’t told you, my opponent growled, pausing for dramatic effect. I had a ping pong table in my basement growing up.

I grinned and picked up the ball to serve. Another quick slap and a slap. Serve won.

There’s something I didn’t tell you, I spat back. Me, too.

Your trusty Night Water author, pictured here with a ping pong table and a bottle of Gatorade, a sad non-fizzy American rip-off of Lucozade .

Ping pong or table tennis, or whiff-whaff, as Wikipedia claims some people call it a versatile sport. Since it is table-based, it can be played all year round in a relatively small indoor space. It’s fun and casual, but it’s also an Olympic sport that China has dominated since entering the games in 1986 (Forest Gumps game unfortunately didn’t count towards our record).

So it makes sense that, like hisslightly larger cousin pickleball, VC-funded startups have come for ping pong. That’s how my opponent and friend Thomas Baldwin

and I came to PingPodan automated table tennis room, open 24/7 with locations in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and soon Boston and Miami.

We booked a 30 minute session at the Lower East Side venue for $15. It would have been more if we booked the private room on the ground floor of the building and fully visible to all passers by, but we stayed with the open pod , a kind of cross between a gym and a sterile co-working space. There were TVs on every wall advertising league nights and fiery salvo movies, a couple of lockers, and a mini-fridge full of drinks to hydrate.

Noticeably absent? Any employees. This is where the automated part comes into play. After booking a table, you can open the door to PingPod via their app a few minutes before game time. Once you’re inside, you check in to your table using a touch screen on the wall that also keeps track of your score (thanks to buttons under the table that unfortunately you have to press manually, although I’m sure automatic scorekeeping on the PingPod Roadmap) and lets you record replays.

A short clip from our competition. Day Soda subscribers can watch a short video of our best match moments Over here .

By default, when you hit the replay button, PingPod saves a recording of your last 30 seconds of play, hopefully catching that brilliant volley or forehand smash. They can save those clips because they always record everything in space. Presumably someone is watching those cameras, ready to write down any violations and automatically charge you a fine. Most of the rules are pretty clear: don’t break things, don’t kill anyone with a sick smash, don’t steal from the mini-fridge (of course, you check all in-app purchases). Others can be disappointing, namely no alcohol. While I understand that PingPod doesn’t want to become BeerPongPod, the ban on alcohol certainly puts a damper on the private party rooms.

Space isn’t the only thing that’s automated – you can even automate your opponent (sorry Thomas, AI came for your work). Some of their venues have robot tables, a machine that spits balls at you at different angles, speeds and spins so you can practice specific techniques. If you prefer a human approach, you can hire a coach through PingPod or find opponents through their community platform. PingPod also runs leagues and open matches if you want to take your game to the next level.

If you about the1984among all this, PingPod is a fun place to play ping pong. There’s an abundance of balls and even a fun net to help you pick them up when you’re done. The screen makes it easy to keep track of the score and who’s serving, and your match results are synced to the app along with your replays. And our venue was surprisingly busy and lively, with large groups taking turns behind the paddle. PingPod straddles the line between casual and serious players very well. You can stop by for a night out, or test your Olympic ambitions with a coach or competition night. Plus, if you’re a bit of a ping pong exhibitor, you might do well to be watched.

At $15 per half hour, even more expensive during peak hours or in private rooms, your PingPod bill can really add up. Replays are also outrageously expensive considering they already record you. I got five for free, but after that it was fifty cents for a thirty second clip. If you’re really serious about ping pong, you can get a membership for $60 to $120 a month, depending on how many venues you want to access, and even then you’ll still have to pay for peak-hour reservations.

PingPod isn’t the only ping pong option in town. SPIN, Susan Sarandon’s ping pong social club franchise, has a full restaurant and bar to go along with your ping pong, but it’s more expensive at $4959 an hour. You can also find tables in several other bars, although chances are they are used for beer pong. If you can stand fresh air, it’s thereoutdoor ping pong tablesin public parks in the city just bring your own paddle and balls. Of course, you’re missing out on one of the biggest benefits of ping pong: all-weather playability.

But if you’re just looking for a quick fix from ping pong and don’t have an easily accessible basement, you could do worse than PingPod. Just don’t commit whiff-whaff thought crimes.