3 best transfer destinations for Tyler Buchner

You have to feel for Tyler Buchner. The Notre Dame football quarterback signed as a high four-star commitment in the 2021 class.

The top-100 recruit sat behind Jack Coan, a transfer from Wisconsin, as a true freshman, then seemingly won the starting job out of camp in 2022 before suffering an injury. He played in just three games and had 651 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. He didn’t look entirely confident early on before his injury, and Marcus Freeman landing another instant-impact quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason didn’t help.

Sam Hartman seemingly had a flawless spring and will likely walk away with the starting job, as expected, which Buchner sent to the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Now the former blue-chipper is looking for a new home.

What would be the best places for him?

3. Stanford

While this may not be the most intriguing landing spot for the former top 100 recruit, he hails from California and is a smart kid. The fit at Stanford is there.

Going back home to play for another top academic institution while almost certainly winning the runway in a new era for the program would be a nice draw for Buchner. He didn’t get an offer from the high school, but Troy Taylor would jump at the chance to win him.

If he wants to start right away, and it looks like he is, then Stanford would be the right place, but then he would have to sacrifice playing for a contender.

He could be part of rebuilding the program and kick-starting it.