Sports
3 best transfer destinations for Tyler Buchner
You have to feel for Tyler Buchner. The Notre Dame football quarterback signed as a high four-star commitment in the 2021 class.
The top-100 recruit sat behind Jack Coan, a transfer from Wisconsin, as a true freshman, then seemingly won the starting job out of camp in 2022 before suffering an injury. He played in just three games and had 651 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. He didn’t look entirely confident early on before his injury, and Marcus Freeman landing another instant-impact quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason didn’t help.
Sam Hartman seemingly had a flawless spring and will likely walk away with the starting job, as expected, which Buchner sent to the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Now the former blue-chipper is looking for a new home.
What would be the best places for him?
3. Stanford
While this may not be the most intriguing landing spot for the former top 100 recruit, he hails from California and is a smart kid. The fit at Stanford is there.
Going back home to play for another top academic institution while almost certainly winning the runway in a new era for the program would be a nice draw for Buchner. He didn’t get an offer from the high school, but Troy Taylor would jump at the chance to win him.
If he wants to start right away, and it looks like he is, then Stanford would be the right place, but then he would have to sacrifice playing for a contender.
He could be part of rebuilding the program and kick-starting it.
|
Sources
2/ https://saturdayblitz.com/2023/04/25/notre-dame-football-best-transfer-destinations-tyler-buchner/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3 best transfer destinations for Tyler Buchner
- Ali Sethi nicknamed “the Ranveer Singh of Pakistan”; her Coachella look divides Twitter
- US lacks consensus on China policy
- Registration is open for earthquake retrofit funding
- In Pakistan, political and economic problems have many fearing that history will repeat itselfExBulletin
- Erdogan interrupts TV interview citing stomach flu
- ‘[email protected] Bourbon Room’ Brings Musicals to Hollywood
- UK judges don’t feel the love
- The late Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on ‘Star Wars’ Day
- Utah States Bodin Zarkovic and David Cierny Named All-MW Singles and Doubles Teams
- Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in a floral dress
- Man flies ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign off Hollywood building – Billboard