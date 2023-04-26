



CAA Men’s Tennis Weekly Awards – April 25

RICHMOND, Va. (April 25, 2023) The CAA has announced the latest weekly award winners in men’s tennis. Honored were the graduate student of Delaware William Wibmer and the Drexel duo of junior Alex DeSousa and sophomores Alan Jesudason. CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

William Wibmer, Gr., Delaware (Uruguay, Maldonado) Wibmer went 2-0 in No. 3 singles as Delaware finished the regular season with victories over Morgan State (4-0) and Richmond (5-2). The graduate student crossed MSU’s Makkijha Brown, 6-1, 6-0, and followed up with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over UR’s John Walsh. It was the Spiders’ first home loss this season. Wibmer was also 1-0 in No. 2 doubles with partner Daniel Krulig. CAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Alex De Sousa, Jr., Drexel (Canterbury, UK)

Alan Jesudason, So., Drexel (Berwyn, Pennsylvania) De Sousa and Jesudason took the double as Drexel extended his winning streak to four by beating Monmouth 6-1. The Dragons duo played No. 1 in doubles, defeating MU’s Dmitry Bezborodov and Niels Van Noord 6-1. De Sousa and Jesudason have won their last six games and are 10-6 on the season. They both also picked up singles victories against Monmouth. CAA Men’s Tennis Players of the Week January 25, James Wilkinson, Delaware

February 1 Harold Huens, UNCW

February. 8 Zac Larke, Charleston

February 14Oskar Antinheimo, Elon

Feb. 21 Niels Van Noord, Monmouth

February 28 Daniel Martin, Elon

March 7 Tobey Lock, Delaware

March 14 Luis Molina, Delaware

March 21 George Davis, William & Mary

March 28 Esteban Lopez, North Carolina A&T

April 4 Esteban Lopez, North Carolina A&T

April 11 Victor Castro, Monmouth

April 18 Daniel Dudockin, Drexel

April 25, William Wibmer, Delaware CAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week January 25 Reece Falck/Bekhzod Rasamatov, UNCW and Oskar Antinheimo/Daniel Martin, Elon

February 1 Alex De Sousa/Alan Jesudason, Drexel

Feb. 8 Nicholas Condos/Ben Zipay, Elon

Feb. 14 Matthew Garcia/Josh Reynolds, Hofstra

Feb. 21 Nicholas Condos/Ben Zipay, Elon

Feb. 28 William Wibmer/James Wilkinson, Delaware

March 7 George Davis/Bill Duo, William & Mary

March 14 Mathieu Dussaubat/Ian Pedersen, North Carolina A&T

March 21 Reece Falck/Bekhzod Rasamatov, UNCW

March 28 Oskar Antinheimo/Veljko Krstic, Elon

April 4 George Davis/Bill Duo, William & Mary

Apr 11 Drew Broadstreet/Trey Mallory, UNCW

April 18, Gabriel Busato/Victor Castro, Monmouth

April 25 Alex De Sousa/Alan Jesudason, Drexel CAA Women’s Tennis Players of the Week January 25 Julie Ball, Elon

February 10, 1 Sibel Tanik, Elon

February 8 Emma Pell, William & Mary

10 February 14Sibel Tanik, Elon

February. 21 Adel-Byanu Abidullina, Delaware

February. 28 Hedda Gurholt, William & Mary

March 7 Sarah Pospischill, Towson

March 14 Alina Vasilenko, Delaware

March 21, Hedda Gurholt, William & Mary

March 28 Zoë Huffman, UNCW

April 4 Adel-Byanu Abidullina, Delaware

April 11 Hedda Gurholt, William & Mary

April 18 Alina Vasilenko, Delaware CAA Women’s Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week Jan. 25 Miray Konar/Helen Sarikulaya, Elon

February. 1 Adel-Byanu Abidullina/Eliza Askarova, Delaware

Feb 10, 8 Lizette Reding/Sibel Tanik, Elon

February. 14 Sofia Kuzina/Ine Stange, William & Mary

February. 21 Sofia Kuzina/Ine Stange, William & Mary

February. 28 Isabella Montana/Alina Vasilenko, Delaware

March 7 Lizette Reding/Sibel Tanik, Elon

March 14 Lizette Reding/Sibel Tanik, Elon

March 21 Miray Konar/Helen Sarikulaya, Elon

March 28 Nuria Sanz/Sky Wall-Cross, North Carolina A&T

Apr 4 Sofiya Kuzina/Ine Stange, William & Mary

April 11 Lorie Lemongo/Renata Lombera, Drexel

Apr 18 Eda Arli/Lauren Gish, UNCW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2023/4/25/caa-mens-tennis-weekly-awards-april-25.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos