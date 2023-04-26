



There aren’t many positives that the San Jose Sharks can carry from this year into next year. That’s to be expected when you have the fourth worst record in the league. But there was some good from this season other than Erik Karlsson’s historic scoring pace and a lottery pick that the Sharks can hopefully carry into next season. David Quinn It seems strange to trumpet a head coach who led the San Jose Sharks to their fewest regulation wins since 1992-93, San Jose’s second year in the NHL. The 2022-23 Sharks had just 16 regulation wins, their fewest over a full regular season since 1992-93’s eight and their expansion campaigns 16. Even the decidedly terrible 1995-96 Sharks, 47 points in 82 games, racked up 19 RWs. But Quinn, after just a year behind the bench, isn’t going anywhere, so we might as well look at the bright side. Here are some other Quinn-related numbers: Karlsson, of course, racked up a career-high 101 points. Timo Meier, before being shared, was on target for his first career 40-goal campaign. Alexander Barabanov was on his way to his first-ever 50-point year before a season-ending injury derailed him. Logan Couture had its most productive year since 2018-19. Overall, the San Jose Sharks have produced the best players this year, and it’s no coincidence that it’s with a new bench boss. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

