Methlick CC looks ahead to the upcoming cricket season

Another cricket season is upon us in the North East, writes Mark Woodhouse. Cricket season kicks off in earnest for Methlick this week. Methlick had our annual inter-club Brigg’s Bowl on Saturday – the season opener for Methlick, when the two captains competed for the annual Brigg’s Bowl. A sunny but chilly day was only possible thanks to the great work of the ground crew getting a very damp Lairds fit for a game on grass. Tim Duffy used his experience in picking a team based on playing ability rather than Lewis Crutchfield going for his mates and youth. The Duffy X1 was brought to bat in terrain not looking for a run-fest. Controversy reigned when Serafimoski claimed a very false catch to remove opener Woodhouse. Adam Veersema and Jamie Jones both retired at 30, giving the rest of the lineup some much needed practice. Farmer Addison hit a mighty 6 off his first ball and was usually bowled the next ball. The Duffy X1 reached 115 from 30 overs, which looked challenging given the conditions. The cream of the crop was probably David Low who took 2 for 17. In reply, The Crutchfields lost an early wicket with no runs on the board, and that made up the innings with only Fergus Grant coming in double figures as the challengers were all out for 73. Next week the actual season kicks off with MCC 1st X1 traveling to Groat’s Road and the 2nds home to Gordonians. Interestingly, MCC stood up River Walks on BBC1 on Monday night with Paul Murton’s exploration of the Ythan from source to sea. Good to see national exposure for the best team in the Northeast. Do you want to comment on this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they can be published in print.

