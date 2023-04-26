Aliquippa Unveils Completion Of New Football Facility ‘The Pit’

ALIQUIPPA The Pit is no longer the pits.

A first phase of a major renovation project at the legendary Carl A. Aschman Stadium, affectionately known as The Pit, is nearing completion and those close to the project are thrilled with the results so far.

The kids deserve it, said Aliquippa football coach Mike Warfield. They worked for it and they deserve it. I am happy for them and for the community. It’s a big plus for everyone.

Were very happy with where we are, so far. We wanted to do it the right way and make sure we followed all the codes. It’s exciting for the kids who have been paying for so long, said Aliquippa Superintendent Phillip K. Woods. At the end of every football season, when the pitch was in bad shape, especially in bad weather, we always had to rent facilities and take bus rides to practices and matches. I feel like the program has been deserving of this for a while.

Built in 1937, The Pit is known for its unique character and for being home to one of the state’s top football programs. The Quips have won a WPIAL-best 19 district titles on the roster, and multiple future NFL stars have called the stadium home during their high school years. However, the facility has been in a steady decline for years, with large sections of the stands disapproved and security risks growing throughout the facility.

The school has addressed the numerous safety concerns surrounding the stadium with a major renovation project, costing nearly $4.5 million. Funded entirely by bond refinancing and private and corporate donations, some of the highlights of the project include: new aluminum bleachers, lighting, a video scoreboard, ADA-compliant entry areas and an artificial turf playing surface.

Demolition began in November 2021 and the project was due to be completed last fall, but supply chain issues delayed completion until this year.

As a result, the Aliquippas football team was without a home field for the whole of 2022. Their last time on grass was on October 29, 2021, in a 63-6 win over New Castle. Last season, the Quips practiced on several fields and played all their home games at Freedoms Bulldog Stadium, which has artificial turf.

Last year, the logistics were a little tough every day, Warfield said. Now we will have a lot more consistency knowing where we were practicing and what time we could practice. This will help the kids not only on the field, but also in the classroom. Last year the children sometimes came home at 9 or 10 pm after training and then had to do their homework. I’m sure it was a drag for them to keep their academics as we didn’t have our own facility.

Undeterred by the challenge of not having a home field last season, the Quips captured another WPIAL Class 4A title and reached the state championship.

You don’t appreciate your home until you’re homeless. We’ve been virtually homeless for a year, Woods said. It will certainly feel good to have a place to call home again, knowing that it is our facility and will be there for a long time to come. The seniors had to make a big sacrifice this year. I think they did a pretty good job winning another WPIAL championship and playing for a state championship. We picked a good group to take on that challenge because they handled it so well.

Even before last season, the Quips had to find alternate facilities for practices and playoff games, as the natural surface at The Pit usually turned into a muddy swamp in late October and early November.

We are so used to that; I think it just became normal for us, Warfield said. Will an artificial turf pitch help us? We will see. We don’t make excuses. Wherever we have to play, we will compete and give our best. Usually at the end of the season we had to play with the field conditions and rent a field to play our first playoff game. This will be a plus.

With just a few minor details left, the Quips will have a chance to take their new field for spring training in the coming weeks.

We had to push the spring ball back a little bit. We want to go outside and get used to the environment, Warfield said. The environment will be completely different because there is more space and it is more open. I look forward.

The players are eager to check out their new home.

It’s definitely super exciting, said junior linebacker Cameron Lindsey. We have always been on grass all these years. Having an artificial turf field is special and something beautiful for the future. We won’t have those big muddy races anymore where our jerseys are all soaked in mud. Now always be outside no matter the weather.

It’s really exciting, especially after we had a rather rough field. Things like this don’t happen very often, junior quarterback Quentin Goode said. It will be very beautiful. It feels good to know that people other than our teammates and coaches are there for us and willing to support us with such a great project. It was difficult to travel almost every day last season, but we had to do what we had to do.

Due to the upgrade of the field, one tradition needs to be changed. Home pregame festivities feature Chief Mark Swan, dressed in full Native American attire, riding onto the field atop his horse, War Eagle, throwing a flaming spear into the grass.

We tried to see how we can do that. It might be a little different since we can’t throw a spear into the turf, Warfield said with a laugh. Instead of the spear, maybe we could give him a bow and arrow? Well see how that goes.

I’ll keep that a surprise; I can’t tell you everything, Dr. Woods said. We will try to keep our tradition alive as much as possible without ruining the playing surface.

While the facility will be operational this fall, work on the overall Aliquippa Athletic Complex continues. Phase 2 will start after this football season. It will include a new, permanent stadium entrance, restrooms and a field house to support athletes and students. This new field house will house dressing rooms, a weight room, a training room, a large group room and an equipment room.

It should be super fun when they can get started. “Unfortunately, I won’t have that in my years here,” Lindsey said. Going forward, it’s very important to have as many resources as these larger classification schools, especially with all the technology. It is absolutely very important to our program.

I wish I’d be there for it, Goode added. I heard it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Originally envisioned as a three story building, the field house has been reduced to one story. For now, it can be built behind the stands, at the entrance to the stadium. The existing locker room facility, at the field level behind one of the end zones, will remain and be transferred to the junior high football program.

We secured a good portion of the funding for Phase 2, but we were looking for more to add even more improvements, Woods said. This fall we will have a makeshift entrance to the stadium. When people come in, I want them to know they’re not done yet. It’s just a matter of fitting in with what we can, because we don’t want to lose any more time outside the stadium this fall.