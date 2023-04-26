



NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2023 Women’s Tennis Postseason Awards on Tuesday afternoon, and the 33rd-placed Old Dominion Monarchs came away with a hefty loot. Senior Tatsiana Sasnouskaja was named Player of the Year, head coach Dominic Manila was named Coach of the Year, Sasnouskaya was along with a first team squad Sophia Johnson and both were named first-team doubles honorees. Manila led the Monarchs to a 15-4 overall record and a perfect 10-0 in Sun Belt play. The Monarchs are in the top 35 all year, peaking at 16th, the highest in school history. ODU has recorded non-conference wins over Penn State, Columbia, Florida State and two over Wake Forest. The Monarchs have had as many as three nationally ranked singles and two doubles tandems this spring. ODU has won six of its last seven games by shutout. Sasnouskaya enters the championship with an 18-5 record and has been in the top 35 all year, peaking at 20th. She has out-of-conference victories over West Virginia, LSU, Princeton, Alabama, Maryland, Va. Tech, Penn State, Columbia, Wake Forest, Iowa State, and Florida State. Currently 5-2 against nationally ranked opponents with wins over Wake Forest, Iowa State, Princeton, Kansas and Florida State. She won her last seven matches. Johnson is 14-7 overall, 10-5 in doubles and 6-1 in league games. She has played on the two lines for most of the season and has a pair of four game winning streaks. In non-competitive play, she has wins over West Virginia, LSU, Princeton (2), Va. Tech, Penn State and Florida State. She put the first loss this spring on Marshall’s Freshman of the Year Johanna Strom 6-0, 6-3. In doubles, Johnson and Sasnouskaya are 16-6 overall, 11-2 in doubles and a perfect 6-0 in Sun Belt play. They defeated the second-ranked duo from Oklahoma in the ITA All-Americans in the fall and also won the 12th-seeded Wake Forest tandem in a double in February. The tandem has had victories over West Virginia, LSU, Rice, Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State, Wake Forest and Florida State. They rank in the top 40 all year and are the only Sun Belt Conference double tandem to be ranked nationally. The top-seeded Monarchs open play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday with a 10 a.m. start against either eighth-seeded Troy or ninth-seeded Texas State in the quarterfinals. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. “I am very proud of the recognition we have received this season. This group has worked extremely hard to put themselves in this position. Massive congratulations to Tanya for being named Conference Player of the Year. She is one of the best to ever win the ODU colors,” Manila said. 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Awards:

Women’s Tennis Player of the Year: Tatsiana Sasnouskaja Ancient lordship

Women’s tennis player to watch:Anna Country, Carolina coast

Women’s Tennis Fellow Newcomer of the Year:Tatum Burger, Coastal Carolina/Elysia Pool, South Alabama

Freshman Tennis Woman of the Year:Johanna Strom, Marshall

Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year: Dominic Manila Ancient lordship Singles First Team All-Conference Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State

Silvia Martinez, South Georgia

Kylie Moulin, James Madison

Johanna Strom, Marshall

Sophia Johnson Ancient lordship

Tatsiana Sasnouskaja Ancient lordship Singles Second Team All Conference Anna Country, Carolina coast

Samucewicz Victory, Carolina Coast

Ana Tsitavets, South Georgia

Daniela Voloh, James Madison

Elysia Pool, South Alabama

Luminita Tutunaru, South Alabama Doubles First Team All-Conference Daniela Voloh / Daria Munteanu, James Madison

Johanna Strom / Emma Vanderheyden, Marshall

Sophia Johnson / Tatsiana Sasnouskaja Ancient lordship Doubles Second Team All-Conference Victory De Samucewicz / Jesse Hollins, Carolina Coast

Silvia Martinez / Liv Ryan, South Georgia

Aisling McGrane / Sophia Hurrion, Marshall

