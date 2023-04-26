Hockey podcast tells a wide variety of stories | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON — Sitting across from two men, John “JC” Christophersen and Mogey McDonough you would get the impression that these two older gentlemen are two men who enjoy life be it “hockey pops” after a good skate, or just retirement life.

In truth, they are two of the hardest working men in hockey right now. Christophersen and McDonough run The Breakout Sessions, a hockey-themed podcast that isn’t just locked into college hockey or the professional ranks, but instead sits down week after week with a dude from the greater hockey world and tells their story from the get-go to finish, in the course of an hour.

They’ve had conversations with people like Dave Hanson, Randy McKay, Kevin “Duckling” Maki, Scott Sandelin, Jon French, Joe Shawhan, Brian Lawton, Lou Nanne, Cami Kronish, Meghan Hunter and many more over the course of their first two years on the air. Their guests range from youthful athletes to people, like Nanne, who work behind the scenes to make hockey programs run as smoothly as possible.

According to Christophersen, a Houghton native, and McDonough, who is from Minnesota, there’s a wealth of hockey knowledge in Upper Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, and that’s who they tap into each week.

Of course, it all starts with the fact that both Christophersen and McDonough grew up around the game they love.

“We are lifelong hockey players,” said McDonough. “I think that was the first thing that brought us in. I think once hockey is in your blood, it’s something that stays in your blood forever.

“I have been a trainer for many years. JC had been a coach and referee for many years and also played for many years. We have played together occasionally for over 30 years, usually in the same team, except on Wednesday evenings, when we compete against each other.”

McDonough said the inspiration for starting the podcast actually came from the COVID pandemic, when he had to make a choice whether to continue coaching or step away from it and be more at home.

“I just finished a few years as a coach and then COVID hit,” said McDonough. “My wife just wasn’t interested in me coaching again, but I wanted to stay involved in the game. So we were talking about it one night and she thought a podcast would be interesting. She (actually) first thought about broadcasting, and then I talked to her about how much travel that would be, and she said, ‘Okay, we’re not doing that.’ So we decided to make a podcast and I knew I didn’t want to do it alone. I’m not really an extroverted person. When I get to know people and trust people, I’m a lot more outgoing than usual.

“So we were looking at who would be a good person who would have some of the assets that I don’t have, and this sucker came to mind because he’s so shy. We went out to dinner with our wives and talked about it. We jumped in with both feet, not really knowing how deep the water was, or what we were doing. We learned a bit along the way, but here we are. We are in Northern Michigan and today we just completed our 91st delivery.

For Christophersen, having a partner who knows more about the game than he ever will is part of what makes their partnership work.

“Mogey is the encyclopedia of the two of us”, said Christophersen. “He knows faces. He knows names. He knows statistics. I’m not afraid to shake hands. I’m not afraid to go out and meet and greet, you know, kiss the baby. As Mogey mentioned, we had no idea how much time it actually takes to run a good podcast.

The average podcast lasts seven episodes. We launched our first one in June 2021. June of this year marks two years. We are already fully booked with our guests until August.”

One of the most fascinating things that emerged in the course of the research McDonough and Christophersen did as they built their interview list was that the people they interviewed kept mentioning the Upper Peninsula, specifically Michigan Tech.

“We have had many alumni. We’ve had Randy Mckay, Ducky Maki, Coach Shawhan, and Steve Coats, and the list goes on and on. said Christophersen. “Besides that, it’s amazing how many former Duluth players, or Duluth coaches, or Minnesota players, talk about the big games here in Houghton, the old brawls at Dee Stadium, or what it’s like to play at John MacInnes Arena. with the fan base just gets chaotic.

“So while we don’t always interview people from the UP, there are always people talking about the UP, which is kind of cool.”

While college hockey history is a fun angle for the podcast, McDonough and Christophersen cultivate a wide variety of hockey spirits.

“We don’t limit ourselves to our guests,” said Christophersen. “We have players, coaches, GMs, scouts, authors, owners.

“Women, men, we want to be an all-encompassing podcast that focuses on everything,” said McDonough.

When they have to choose a favourite, they both agree that it is not very difficult for either of them. However, that gives them the chance to focus instead on letting their guests tell their stories, whether they’re talking to a school coach about how the game has changed from childhood to today, or talking to an umpire who couldn’t get any further than youth hockey, but found a way forward by wearing the stripes.

“Here we are in our 60s, Mogey and I are retired, but we still want to show people you can be involved in the game,” said Christophersen. “Just because you’re not playing, or maybe you’re not on the college team, there’s a way to get involved. We meet all those people, interview them and get their insight. Then there’s the flip side of the story, of the people who succeed, and what it takes to get there. Every story is a little different.”

“That’s the beauty of storytelling,” said McDonough. “(It would) get boring if they were all the same, right? But they are not, it’s just great. Some of the obstacles people have gone through.

“What we hear is how much support they have received. We listen to people talk about how parents worked all day, then took them to hockey in the evening, then took them to the tournament hundreds of miles out of state on the weekend. They were there for them, got up at 4 so they could train at 5 in the morning. The support system has to be huge for the sport.

After deciding to start The Breakout Sessions, Christophersen and McDonough had to decide who to talk to and what the format should be. They opted for one-hour interviews and also language that all ages could enjoy. Within that format, they ask a variety of questions, and often when they’re done with a guest, the guest will suggest someone else to talk to.

“We interviewed Dan Cook, who was the assistant coach for the (Wisconsin) Badgers women’s hockey team,” said Christophersen. He says, ‘Yeah, you guys are laid back, easy. This is nothing. Then you should interview Meghan Hunter.” So he put us in touch with Meghan Hunter of the (Chicago) Blackhawks, and we were able to interview her because of a good word from her previous coach.

Conversations like the one with Cook and Hunter led to others, including Nate LaPointe, the Badgers’ equipment manager. LaPointe didn’t have a chance to play NCAA Division I hockey, but he made his way up to that level after his playing career ended. He joined his brother with North Dakota before eventually joining the Badgers.

Christophersen and McDonough also sat down at a 12U hockey tournament and interviewed some of the participating players. The experience turned into one of their most memorable podcasts.

“Mogey and I did a podcast last year, where we went to a peewee hockey tournament,” said Christophersen. “We just set up a table, got our mics, and the kids lined up and all we did was a podcast for all the kids. (We) were just talking about when they started playing hockey, how the tournament is going. The feedback we received from parents was, “Thank you for making my child feel special. They lost their first game, but in the second game they came on fire, because they were pumped up to listen to the podcast. ‘All those little stimuli give us a good feeling. That’s great when you get that kind of thing and we want to put a smile on people’s faces.”

The Breakout Sessions is updated every Thursday with a new episode. This week their guest is former Huskies goaltender Geoff Sarjeant. Over the next two months, they will also air talks with current Huskies goaltender Blake Pietila, former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs goaltender Alex Stalock, St. Norbert men’s hockey coach Tim Coghlin, and Northern Michigan coach Grant Potulny.

To listen to the podcast, listeners can find it anywhere they listen to their favorite podcasts, including YouTube, where they also recently started streaming.

