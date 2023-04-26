Dominica wins table tennis match against Grenada at ALBA games





Roseau, Dominica: The boys team from Dominica took victory over Grenada on Day 2 of the Table Tennis competition in the 5th ALBA Games in Venezuela. The team won the game 3-2. Dominica’s Sports Division took to Facebook to share glimpses of the games in Venezuela and stated, “Updates from Table Tennis Day 2 at the 5th ALBA Games in Venezuela. Dominica’s boys team triumphed over the much more experienced Grenada team in a thrilling 3- 2 attempt.” The details of the competitions are as follows: First, the Dominica boys lost the doubles match against Grenada in straight sets against Jason and Cedric (the junior and national champion). Jovanni Robinson won the following singles match. Malkijah Augustite won his singles match against Cedric Jovanni Robinson lost to Jason in their singles match Maqquel Auguiste won the last game. 10-12

7-11

11-7

11-7

11-3 However, the Dominica girls team lost 0-3 to St Vincent in a number of closely fought matches. Dominica lost two sets in the girls’ doubles. Shadia Seaman lost 1-3 in her singles match against Cumberbatch

Sandra Joseph lost 2-3 in her singles match. Further, the details of Dominica’s other sporting events in ALBA games were also highlighted by the sports division. The match between Dominica and Nicaragua in Girls Football was held at the 5th ALBA Games in Venezuela. A hard-fought game against superior opponents, but the ladies left everything behind on the field. However, the country lost 14-0. Girls Football Captain Jada St Jean says despite going to Nicaragua in their last match in Venezuela’s ALBA Games. The girls gave everything. Dominica lost 14-0 to their superior opponents, but St Jean says the team gave their all on the pitch despite the result. She said she is proud of how the girls fought against a top quality team. Dominica will take on Venezuela in billiards or table pool as they call it home at the 5th ALBA Games in Venezuela. Difficult start for the billiards team as they lost their opening game 6-1 in Venezuela’s 8-ball competition. Dominica did not have the best start of the billiards competition at the 5th ALBA Games in Venezuela. Dominica lost the opening match six games to one against Venezuela. Sylvester Joseph represented Dominica in the first round of matches today. Related

