



Next game: Army West Point 29-04-2023 | 12.00 Apr 29 (Sat) / 12 noon Army West Point History BRIGHTON, Mass. Featured by junior by Kayla Roncin grand slam and seniors by Allison Boaz strong pitching performance, the Boston University softball team rolled to an 11-0 run-rule victory over ACC rival Boston College on Tuesday-evening. With their biggest margin of victory in the annual BC rivalry since a 16-0 victory in 1994, the Terriers (43-7) tied a program season record for both wins (43) and shutouts (22), as the Eagles fell to 21-25. Roncin went a perfect 4-for-4 with all-season high five RBIs in the 10-run fifth inning. Both seniors Caitlin Cooker and freshmen Brooke Deppisse tallied two RBIs apiece with senior Audrey Sellers add the others. Junior Lauren Kelecher scored the game’s first run in the first and would reach home plate two more times thanks to Roncin’s efforts. In the circle, Boaz (19-4) recorded four strikeouts against only one walk to limit BC to a few hits for the Terriers. HOW IT HAPPENED Keleher earned a first walk that moved her to second base on Roncin’s single to left, moved to third on a passed ball, and finally scored on a Coker’s RBI ground-out.

Boaz earned a quick 1-2-3 in the second half and added two more strikeouts in the third to help BU hold onto the 1-0 lead.

Deppiesse led off the fourth with a single to left, but stranded on third base after Abby Durning (10-9) earned a strikeout and an infield pop-up.

Keleher led off the fifth with a walk to set up back-to-back RBI doubles by Roncin and Coker.

After Gant singled to the left, she advanced to second on the throw and eventually scored next to CokeronDeppiesse’s single with two RBI’s.

Junior and Reigning Patriot League Player of the Week Lauren Net helped Deppiesse score on a fielding error and pushed the lead to 7-0 on Sellers’ RBI single down the third baseline.

helped Deppiesse score on a fielding error and pushed the lead to 7-0 on Sellers’ RBI single down the third baseline. After Keleher’s two-out infield single, Roncin blew open the game with a grand slam to left on a 2-1 pitch for an 11-0 lead.

BC tried to start a rally with a walk and a single, but Boaz closed the door by earning a shallow fly ball to center and then a swinging strikeout. GAME NOTES Reigning PL Player of the Year Roncin increased her season hit total to 77, the third most this year and third in the program record book.

BU cut BC’s lead to 26-25 with its fifth win in a row after winning the previous four by a combined score of 14-6. The Terriers last scored in double digits in 1994 in Fort Myers, Florida, NEXT ONE BU hosts Army West Point in a three-game weekend series, with Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s rubber game both taking place at noon

