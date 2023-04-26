JMU Football Transfer Portal Tracker – JMU Sports News

Sports
JMU Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Image courtesy of JMU Athletics Communications
It’s the JMU football off-season, which means Transfer Portal SZN is in full effect. The Dukes are actively looking for talent to add to their roster for 2023, so we’ll do our best to keep track of major events in the portal.
We aim to update this article regularly over the next month (although holidays, day jobs, etc. can make it difficult!)
Fresh off an 8-3 season in their first year at the FBS level, the Dukes are an attractive choice for many newcomers to the portal. At the same time, we expect players to leave JMU, whether it’s for a Power Five chance or simply for more game time.
Transfer portal additions
Here’s a list of notable players the Dukes have added to the portal, broken down by position.
Quarterbacks
Name: Jordan McCloud
former team: Arizona and South Florida
Mate: 6′ and 200 lbs
Years of eligibility: Two
Analysis: He is a talented player with good mobility and he is a top contender to start quarterback for the Dukes in 2023.
He completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,251 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions over the course of his college career. He also added 432 yards and five scores on the ground.
McCloud gives JMU quarterback experience, which the job group needs now that Todd Centeio is graduating. Cignetti has done a good job developing quarterbacks, so there’s a lot to like about McCloud’s experience and athleticism.
News coverage: The Daily news record McCloud caught up after his announcement.
Name: Brett Griffis
former team: Wake up Boss
Mate: 6′ and 185 lbs
Years of eligibility: Four
Analysis: Griffis didn’t play with Wake Forest, but he was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Griffis, who played high school football in Virginia, received offers from Colorado, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion as soon as he entered the transfer portal.
Griffis looks in the mix to start in 2023, although Jordan McCloud’s experience makes him the likely favorite to start. At the very least, Curt Cignetti and company like Griffis as an all-time low and potential future starter.
JMU struggled last season when Todd Centeio went down injured. The additions of McCloud and Griffis give JMU more depth on the position. It also puts into question the future of Alonza Barnett III and Billy Atkins.
News coverage: The DNR Griffis caught up.
Running backs
Name: Tyson Lawton
former team: Stony brook
Mate: 5’10” and 215 lbs
Years of eligibility: A
Analysis: Lawton rushed for 2,102 yards and 21 touchdowns in 27 games played with the Seawolves. He is a dynamic rusher with a nice mix of speed and power.
JMU has no shortage of running back talent, but Lawton adds depth to the room. He joins a group that includes notable players like Kaelon Black and Latrele Palmer. Black and Palmer have proven their capabilities, so the addition of Lawson gives JMU three experienced and talented running backs with track records of success. The Dukes are expected to have one of the top running chambers in the Sun Belt by 2023.
News coverage: To be determined
Wide receivers
Name: Phoenix Sproles
former team: State of North Dakota
Mate: 6’1″ and 190 lbs
Years of eligibility: A
Analysis: Sproles, a transfer from the state of North Dakota, offers speed and decent size. He caught 61 passes for over 800 yards and five touchdowns while with the Bison. He joined the NDSU program in 2018, so he’s used to winning, a fact that shouldn’t be completely overlooked as the Dukes aim to become the top Group of Five team in the country.
Sproles even scored a TD against JMU in the 2019-2020 FCS National Championship.
Sproles adds depth to a WR room that needs extra experience in 2023. Kris Thornton, Devin Ravenel and Terrance Green Jr.
News coverage: The DNR spoke to Sproles after announcing his plan to enter JMU in 2023.
Name: Omarion Dollison
former team: South Florida
Mate: 5’9″ and 185 lbs
Years of eligibility: Two
Analysis: Dollison caught 60 passes for 666 yards and one touchdown over three seasons with USF. He played with Jordan McCloud in 2020, making JMU’s transfer quarterback a known receiver.
While his stats at USF weren’t startling, Dollison has potential. He is athletic and fast with good ball skills. Given JMU’s losses at wide receiver, adding Sproles and Dollison gives the Dukes a pair of veteran receivers with solid potential. They build the position.
Name: Elijah Sarratt
former team: Saint Francis
Mate: 6’3″ and 205 lbs
Years of eligibility: Three
Analysis: The talented wide receiver is the younger brother of JMU safety Josh Sarratt, so he will have the added comfort of playing with his brother in 2023. That’s a plus for him, and his commitment is a huge plus for JMU’s wide receiver space.
Sarratt caught 42 passes for 700 yards and 13 touchdown passes in his freshman season with Saint Franics. He is a rare transfer who has the ability to make an immediate impact while remaining eligible for another three years. He possesses size and speed, making him a dynamic option for the Dukes on the outside for years to come.
JMU has added a boatload of talent to wide receiver in the portal, and the Dukes are still expected to return Reggie Brown, among others. JMU has high quality offensive weapons.
News coverage: To be determined
Tight ends
Name: Taylor Thompson
former team: Charlotte
Mate: 6’3″ and 220 lbs
Years of eligibility: Two
Analysis: Thompson played three seasons with the 49ers, recording 44 receptions for 580 yards and two touchdowns. He adds depth to JMU’s cramped end room, which Drew Painter loses. JMU does return Zach Horton, who played well in 2022.
Name: Kyi Wright
former team: pit
Mate: 6’3″ and 265 lbs
Years of eligibility: Two
Analysis: Another potential weapon in the cramped end room, Wright is a big dude. Though he only has four career receptions, he’s a solid size and was a high school three-star recruit. JMU doesn’t demand much from his tight ends, but Wright has the physical tools to contribute as a blocker and wide receiver.
I never expect JMU to pull off their tight end passes, but they can pass for a few catches here and there, often through play action. Wright will have to compete to earn playing time, but I like the addition.
Defensive Lineman
Name: Immanuel Bush
former team: Marshal
Mate: 6’1″ and 290 lbs
Years of eligibility: Three more years of eligibility, according to the Daily News Record.
Analysis: Sunbelt theft! The Dukes add a talented defensive lineman from a Sun Belt East colleague. Bush recorded 17 tackles last season, including three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Bush adds depth along the defensive line and he performed well against JMU and Coastal Carolina (nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks) in 2022.
The Dukes should be solid along the defensive front in 2023, and Bush immediately wants to compete for time.
Local coverage: The DNR chatted with Bush about his commitment.
Defensive backs
Name: Tre’Von Jones
former team: Elon
Mate: 6′ and 175 lbs
Years of eligibility: A
Analysis: Jones played in 38 career games for Elon, recording 185 tackles, 15 pass breakups and three interceptions. He has played well throughout his collegiate career in the CAA and he brings immense experience to the secondary.
JMU is expected to return notable talent in the secondary such as safeties Francis Meehan, Josh Sarratt and Que Reid. At cornerback, Chauncey Logan played a key role as a true freshman, and several other talented young cornerbacks are on the roster, including Brent Austin.
While the Dukes returned talent, pass defense was the team’s No. 1 weakness. Jones will have to compete for playing time in a crowded secondary, but his experience is quite valuable. He will have the chance to play in 2023.
News coverage: To be determined
Specialists
Name: Ryan Hanson, punter
former team: state of Arkansas
Mate: 6’2″ and 220 lbs
Years of eligibility: Two
Analysis: Adding plug-and-play specialists through the portal is an underrated skill. Hanson was a Third Team All-Sun Belt player in 2022 and Pro Football Focus actually had him on the Second Team All-Sun Belt team. Hanson is one of the top gamblers in the Sun Belt, and now he’s a Duke.
Curt Cignetti likes to control possession time and field possession. Hanson helps with field position, as 19 of his 48 punts last season were knocked down within the opposing team’s 20-yard line. He’s a weapon and he should be valuable in 2023.
News coverage: The DNR spoke to Hanson about his commitment to JMU.
Transfer portal room
Here is a short list of JMU outgoing transfer portals, with analysis. Our focus will be on notable departures (starters, key contributors, etc.), but we will try to track all departures as closely as possible.
Isaac Ukwu, DL – This is a major blow to the Dukes’ defense and comes at the end of the prom. Not only is Ukwu an accomplished player with elite production during his time with the program, but Ukwu was also a leader on defense. He’s got NFL features and he’s likely to catch the attention of Power Five programs.
He is currently the main departure of the off-season portal.
Anthony Johnson, WR – Johnson redshirt in 2022 as a true freshman, and he is now in the portal.
Andrew Adair, OL – The Liberty transfer played in two games in 2022. He goes to Charlotte, he announced via Twitter.
Aaron Whear, LS – The long snapper intends to switch. He was not a starter for the Dukes.
Anthony Eaton, RB – Eaton joined the program in 2020 and is eligible for three more years.
Jordan White, S – White played in five games in 2022 and recorded an interception. He played on a limited basis for four seasons with JMU, appearing in 19 games. He still has two years left.
Maxwell James, WR – I loved James’ potential, but he’s moving on after the Dukes added some WRs in the off-season.
Jaelin Montgomery, OL – The young offensive lineman entered the portal in the spring.
Skylar Martin, LB – Martin was a quality piece at linebacker and on special teams.
Xavier Cokley, DB – A talented defensive back who added depth at cornerback entered the portal. JMU expects Brent Austin and Chauncey Logan to play key roles at CB in the fall, but the Dukes may want to add another DB soon.
Scott Hummel, OL – After two seasons with the Dukes, Hummel continues. He still has three years to qualify and he will likely find a destination that offers him more playing time.
