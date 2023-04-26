Zhuhai Championships welcomes world-class tennis back to China | ATP tour

The Zhuhai Championships will welcome the return of ATP Tour tennis to China for the first time in four years in September and today announced that former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will lead the field.

Serving China’s Greater Bay Area, comprising 11 major cities and a population of over 71 million, the ATP Tour 250 event has attracted one of the world’s top players to celebrate. Medvedev will make his debut in Zhuhai in the tournament running from September 20-26, 2023.

The 2021 US Open champion has been in brilliant form this season, winning four titles to date, including the Miami Open earlier this month. The 27-year-old has won a tour-level title in 19 different cities.

Medvedev is looking forward to demonstrating his brilliance this year at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, the state-of-the-art facility hosting the Zhuhai Championships.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to China and playing at the Hengqin International Tennis Center,” said Medvedev. “I can’t wait to see the city and the stadium, about which I have heard many good things. It will be great to play for the Chinese fans again after three years of absence. “I look forward to seeing you all in September.”

The inaugural edition of the ATP Tour 250 tournament in 2019 set a high standard for excellence on and off the court and proved extremely popular with players. An innovative tournament in a country with a growing passion for tennis, the Zhuhai Championships were an excellent addition to the international circuit.

The event’s return to the world stage in 2023 promises to set a new bar of merit given the quality of tennis stars interested in participating in the Zhuhai Championships. Apart from Medvedev, Zhuhai Championships officials have had fruitful discussions with grand slam champions and other top players regarding the ATP 250 tournament.

Announcements about further major purchases for the second edition of the tournament are imminent. As a bonus for local and international fans attending the tournament, the schedule will be even more customer-friendly and offer more opportunities to watch matches. Fan-friendly time slots mean visitors to the weekend sessions will see more singles players in action than in 2019, when the tournament was played from Monday to Sunday.

The move to schedule the semi-finals and championship game on Monday and Tuesday evenings will give regulars from the region the opportunity to attend elite tennis after work.

Further, the timing of those finals increases capacity for viewers watching from afar to watch a historic event on the ATP Tour that confirms the return of tennis in China. In its first edition in 2019, claimed by Australian Alex de Minaur, the Zhuhai Championships identified itself as a tournament of quality.

Alison Lee, the ATP Executive Vice-President for the International Region, said she is delighted to have the Zhuhai Championships back on the tour calendar.

“It’s certainly exciting to return to China, and we’re kicking off the China swing with one of my favorite tournaments in Zhuhai,” she said. “I was lucky enough to attend the 2019 Zhuhai event and experience the city and surrounding areas. We kick off the China swing with one of my favorite events in Zhuhai. I was lucky enough to attend the event in 2019 and experience the beautiful city.

“This year we will see great tennis with some of the world’s best players, including Daniil Medvedev at the Hengqin Tennis Center. Good luck to everyone and we look forward to seeing you all in September.”

Peter Lv, the executive director and general manager of Huafa Sports, said the Zhuhai Championships are a great opportunity for the entire Greater Bay Area.

“As the top-level ATP Tour event in the Canton-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the 2023 Zhuhai Championships will surely serve as a great benefit and gift to tennis fans after three years of waiting,” he said. “As the promoter of the event, Huafa Sports has full confidence and strong determination to present a high-quality and unique tournament that stands out among the global ATP Tour events.”

Zhuhai Championships tournament director Leon Sun said it was important for fans in the Greater Bay region to have the opportunity to see the best tennis players back in action.

“It’s great that the Zhuhai Championships are back on the ATP Tour calendar this year,” he said. “We will be sure to bring world-class tennis back to Zhuhai and the Greater Bay Area and ensure that all players and fans here have the best possible experience.”

